Without Pedri, Barça’s percentages are reduced by almost half

The loss of the Tenerife has coincided with the worst moment of the team in the entire season

Barça is going through the worst moment of the season. The defeat in Manchester, with the consequent elimination from the Europa League, added to that of Almería, put the Catalans on the ropes at the most crucial moment.

The ida of the Cup semifinals against Real Madrid will be the final barometer to further sink the situation or to resurface completely. Yes indeed, He will have to do it with high caliber casualties, including Pedri’s.

The man from Tenerife is key in the structure of Xavi’s men, so much so that since he cannot play due to injury, the percentage of points in LaLiga It has dropped from 90% to 57%.

No gunpowder at the Bernabéu

Xavi does not win for disappointment. Every time Barça has to face one of those transcendental matches, one of those that the team must arrive in the best possible conditions, orAn unexpected setback blows up the technician’s plans.

Now, before the Copa del Rey classic against Real Madrid, Lewandowski also falls.