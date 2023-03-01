Home Sports The light at the end of the tunnel only has a name
Sports

The light at the end of the tunnel only has a name

by admin
The light at the end of the tunnel only has a name

03/01/2023 at 4:30 p.m.

CET


Without Pedri, Barça’s percentages are reduced by almost half

The loss of the Tenerife has coincided with the worst moment of the team in the entire season

Barça is going through the worst moment of the season. The defeat in Manchester, with the consequent elimination from the Europa League, added to that of Almería, put the Catalans on the ropes at the most crucial moment.

The ida of the Cup semifinals against Real Madrid will be the final barometer to further sink the situation or to resurface completely. Yes indeed, He will have to do it with high caliber casualties, including Pedri’s.

The man from Tenerife is key in the structure of Xavi’s men, so much so that since he cannot play due to injury, the percentage of points in LaLiga It has dropped from 90% to 57%.

No gunpowder at the Bernabéu

Xavi does not win for disappointment. Every time Barça has to face one of those transcendental matches, one of those that the team must arrive in the best possible conditions, orAn unexpected setback blows up the technician’s plans.

Now, before the Copa del Rey classic against Real Madrid, Lewandowski also falls.

See also  Nicelli prepares the challenge of the junior flag The debut in Sanremo

You may also like

Laigueglia 2023 Trophy, triumph for Nans Peters. Second...

Zaniolo, Gravina and racism: attacks on footballers are...

Quarrel with the fourth official, two rounds in...

New Owners of the Former Sir Francis Drake...

was captain of hockey Pakistan – breaking latest...

Derrick White Doesn’t Produce Like NBA Superstars. So...

NFL odds: Lines on Saquon Barkley’s next team...

Football: Telepass becomes top Italian national partner –...

Dan Evans criticises ATP and WTA threats to...

Alexander Zverev finds colors in the Emirates

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy