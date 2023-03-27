Goals? The Lvíčata did not enjoy them very much in the last matches. After all, in the four appearances that preceded the warm-up for the summer EURO with the Netherlands, the Czech twenty-one hit everything just once. Jan Suchopárek’s team was even more relieved on Monday by Václav Sejko’s goal, which in the last match before the U21 European Championship tied the game at 1:1. “Even before the match, I told the boys for fun that I would cut someone there and wrap it on the back. And it worked out,” the scorer of the only Czech goal indicated that he would not be lost even as a fortune teller.

