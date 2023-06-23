The lion cubs started the EURO with a defeat, but Sejko’s dream remains: I would like to see my dad at the finals

Batumi (from our reporter) – Classic post-match training in the morning, regeneration in the sauna or cooling pool, and after lunch roughly two hours of free time before the start of preparations for the fateful match against Germany. Such was the Friday program in Batumi, where the sun’s rays alternated with raindrops throughout the day.

The mood in the Czech expedition is more or less similar. A brave first half against England could have been encouraging, but the Czechs lost because of missed chances. Sejk also had a tutu, whose ball brushed against the side netting. “I slept well after the match, as always, but I regretted the chance. When we get this close, it has to be a goal,” emphasized the Sparta forward, who played in Jablonec last season.

He knows very well what was successful against England: a fair press that Sejk et al. they took the favorite by surprise and dulled his confidence for 45 minutes. It is in the fresh first half that one can find inspiration for the games with Germany and Israel.

“We tried this tactic already in March against Belgium and the Netherlands. We all agreed before England that we have to go into it with the same courage and not wait somewhere halfway. We know it ourselves: when we are pressured, we also make mistakes,” described Sejk. “This will apply to all opponents who want to play football. If you give them space, they will start rolling it on you.”

There is only one commandment for the duel with Germany: don’t lose! Otherwise, nothing will be lost against Israel on Wednesday. “We know that we are playing for everything. Everyone has already put England behind us, and we are concentrating on Germany to win if possible,” explained Sejk.

“The Germans’ draw with Israel showed that everyone is vulnerable. Each of the three matches at the European Championship is completely different, they are three different stories. The Germans have weaknesses, which we will try to hit and defeat them,” promised Sejk. He himself has one personal motivation. To get his dad on a plane for the first time in his life.

