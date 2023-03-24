Home Sports The lion cubs won a draw with strong Belgium in ten. We wanted to win even in a weakened state, the coach was pleased
The lion cubs won a draw with strong Belgium in ten. We wanted to win even in a weakened state, the coach was pleased

Reputation improved. The “lion cubs” overcame two heavy defeats (1:5 against Portugal and 0:4 against Norway) from the November meeting and entered the double block of the last preparatory games before the Euros with a 0:0 draw against their peers from Belgium, whose starting line-up featured, for example, Aster Vranckx from the famous AC Milan. And what’s more – Jan Suchopárek’s men created more opportunities to score than the opponent, despite the fact that they played without the suspended Filip Kaloč from the 67th minute. “We had the intention to be active. We performed very well,” said the coach of the U21 national team.

