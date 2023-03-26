6
The Lions played the match well and took the lead by five points, but in the end won the long first set for themselves with a ratio of 34:32. The Praguers, led by Casey Schouten with 28 points, allowed Kladno to lose in the third set, but they won the fourth set 25:21 and decided to advance.
In the semi-finals, the Lions will repeat the battle with Karlovarsk, to whom they lost 2:3 in the last year’s final. In the current season, they faced the winner of the regular season three times, including the cup, and lost twice.
|Men’s volleyball extra league playoff quarter-finals – 4th match:
|Kladno – Prague Lions 1:3 (-32, -23, 20, -21)
|Most points: Platačs 17, Špulák 15, Seppänen 14 – Schouten 28, Pessoa 13, McCarthy 9. Final state of the series: 1:3.