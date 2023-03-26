Home Sports The Lions succeeded in Kladno and are the last semi-finalists of the volleyball extra league
The Lions succeeded in Kladno and are the last semi-finalists of the volleyball extra league

The Lions played the match well and took the lead by five points, but in the end won the long first set for themselves with a ratio of 34:32. The Praguers, led by Casey Schouten with 28 points, allowed Kladno to lose in the third set, but they won the fourth set 25:21 and decided to advance.

In the semi-finals, the Lions will repeat the battle with Karlovarsk, to whom they lost 2:3 in the last year’s final. In the current season, they faced the winner of the regular season three times, including the cup, and lost twice.

Men’s volleyball extra league playoff quarter-finals – 4th match:
Kladno – Prague Lions 1:3 (-32, -23, 20, -21)
Most points: Platačs 17, Špulák 15, Seppänen 14 – Schouten 28, Pessoa 13, McCarthy 9. Final state of the series: 1:3.
