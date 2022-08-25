China News Service, Beijing, August 25th. The Chinese Basketball Association announced on the 25th the list of 30 nominees for the 2022 Chinese Basketball Hall of Fame. According to the relevant rules of the 2022 Chinese Basketball Hall of Fame nomination activity, in the upcoming second stage of the nomination, the “Nomination Committee” composed of 500 members will nominate 16 people from the 30-member nomination list to enter the third stage of the final review. . The final 10 members of the Chinese Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022 will be selected from the 16 members by the “Final Review Committee”.

The list of 30 nominees is as follows (in alphabetical order of names):

Male athletes: Batel, Du Feng, Gong Xiaobin, Hu Weidong, Kuang Lubin, Li Nan, Liu Yudong, Mu Tiezhu, Sun Fengwu, Sun Jun, Wang Libin, Wang Zhizhi

Female athletes: Chen Yuefang Cong Xuedi Li Shaofen Li Xin Liu Qing Song Xiaobo Sui Feifei Zhan Shuping Zheng Haixia

Coaches: Ah’s Jiang Chen Daohong Jiang Xingquan Li Chunjiang Li Qiuping Lu Changxin Lu Lei Wang Fei Xu Limin

It is understood that the nomination work for the Hall of Fame started in mid-July. The “Nomination Committee” consists of 100 basketball-related institutions. They recommended 30 nominees from the list of nearly 600 qualified candidates and submitted the nomination form. to Deloitte, an independent third-party agency. Deloitte will count all the nomination forms returned and submit the final statistical results to the Hall of Fame Committee. The Chinese Basketball Association will announce the list of 30 nominees based on the statistical results.

According to the 2022 Hall of Fame nomination activity process, from August 25 to September 7, a “Nomination Committee” composed of 500 basketball figures will carry out the nomination work. The Chinese Basketball Association stated that the “selected committee members” cover many fields such as active athletes, retired athletes, and media people, and are extensive and professional.

According to the relevant plan, the final review of the third stage will start in mid-October, and the list of 10 admitted members will be announced in late October.











