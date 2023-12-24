The Liverpool defender broke his collarbone after a collision with coach Klopp

Tsimikas was sent to the ground by Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka in the 35th minute on the touchline. The 27-year-old Greek defender rolled to the trainer’s area after a hard tackle, where he tripped Klopp’s legs, who fell on top of him.

Tsimikas had to take a shift immediately after the incident and headed to the hospital. “Unfortunately, he has a broken collarbone and will be out for a long time,” Klopp said after the top-of-the-table clash ended in a 1-1 draw.

“It affected me, but nothing happened to me. I’d gladly give him my collarbone to be fine. There is nothing pleasant when something like this happens in front of you and you are involved. Nothing nice to look at,” added the German coach, whose men are second in the table by a point behind Arsenal.

