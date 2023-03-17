Home Sports The Lofoten beach where it seems to be in the Caribbean, the photos
Sports

The Lofoten beach where it seems to be in the Caribbean, the photos

by admin

There is a beach in Lofoten where it seems to be in the Caribbean. So call Haukland Beach.
The islands north of Norway are extreme lands that make you fall in love, with splendid and wild beaches, with vast panoramas, fabulous colours. And turquoise sea with Caribbean or Mediterranean tones. Like those of Cies Islands, off Spain in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Lofoten beach where it seems to be in the Caribbean, the photos

Lofoten is known for the mountains and the definitive scenarios of the Far North, but in reality they hide incredible corners of the sea, such as
Haukland Beach.
Skiing, hiking, biking and fishing are on offer main activities of the locals when they want to have fun, to do if you choose to travel here.
In the gallery the most beautiful Caribbean beaches of Lofoten.
VisitNorway.com’s photo

Read also

Advertising

You may also be interested in…

See also  Europa League, Roma-Betis 1-2: Dybala is not enough

You may also like

the numbers that condemn the biancocelesti in Europe

Heroe’s is title sponsor of the first edition...

it will be Milan-Naples, very lucky Italians with...

Benfica is the revelation of the Champions League...

Argentina-Panama, over a million ‘queuing’ for tickets –...

Fernando Santos announces vocations. Watch the conference live...

Chicago Bulls, new intervention for Lonzo Ball

Draw for the quarter- and semi-finals NOW in...

Probable Serie A formations: latest news from the...

Infantino president of Fifa until 2027: confirmed for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy