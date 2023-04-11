Home Sports The logo for the 2024 Ice Hockey World Cup in the Czech Republic has been revealed! It is dominated by a laughing “pukotikon”
Sports

The logo for the 2024 Ice Hockey World Cup in the Czech Republic has been revealed! It is dominated by a laughing “pukotikon”

by admin

After nine years, next year (from May 10 to 26) the World Ice Hockey Championship will take place in the Czech Republic, and the organizers of the tournament held in Prague and Ostrava have now presented the graphic identity of the championship and especially the logo. Its inspiration and basis was a puck designed as an emoticon, hence the so-called “puck icon”. The slogan of the WC is “Heart in the game”.

See also  World Athletics Championships, 100 meters, Kerley's revenge: "See? We said it. And hat-trick was"

You may also like

Real Madrid v Chelsea: Carlo Ancelotti ‘sad’ about...

“Joy, dance, music” at the heart of the...

Premier League title race: Arsenal & Man City’s...

MMA | Vémola was on the edge of...

Damian Lillard: I want to have a chance...

Ice hockey: Salzburg’s second chance to win in...

quarrel between Allegri and Paredes!

«I’m not talking about Napoli, otherwise Spalletti will...

Inter celebrates 115 years with initiatives related to...

Champions League: Bayern face a hit with final...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy