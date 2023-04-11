After nine years, next year (from May 10 to 26) the World Ice Hockey Championship will take place in the Czech Republic, and the organizers of the tournament held in Prague and Ostrava have now presented the graphic identity of the championship and especially the logo. Its inspiration and basis was a puck designed as an emoticon, hence the so-called “puck icon”. The slogan of the WC is “Heart in the game”.

