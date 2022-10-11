Long bench, triple and steals. These are the three weapons that have allowed the Apu Old Wild West to tame the always difficult San Severo and take revenge after the defeat in the Super Cup semifinal.

LONG BENCH

Isaiah Briscoe can recover without haste, because Udine still has a very deep roster that allows Boniciolli to operate profitable rotations. On Saturday the Juventus coach “squeezed” 26 points from the second quintet, while on the opposite bank his colleague Pilot stopped at 11. Going into detail, APU found checkmate in three moves: Esposito’s performance was decisive , Mussini and Palumbo.

TRIPLE

The second round of the championship offered an upside-down Apu compared to the first. In Ferrara the bianconeri had exploited the internal game (54% from two), avoiding the bad day shooting from outside (15%). The opposite happened against San Severo: poor percentages close to the basket (37%) but torrid hands from afar (48%), with Esposito, Sherrill and Nobile taking the lion’s share.

BALLS RECOVERED

Twelve “muggings” made by Udine, with the contribution of eight players. The palm of “Arsenio Lupine” of the day went to Gaspardo, who with three recoveries was able to take advantage of his best weapon, that is the open field game. It is on this data, as well as on the poor contribution of the bench, that San Severo must do mea culpa: 21 turnovers for Fabi (eight) and his teammates.

DEFECTS TO FILL

In addition to settling the shooting percentages from the field, currently fluctuating, the Old Wild West must be more precise from the line, given that 71% of San Severo is an insufficient figure. Waste must be avoided both when the clock is stopped and during the game: fourteen turnovers are too many. Finally, red pencil for the offensive rebounds granted to the opponents. San Severo has conquered ten extra possessions, replicating the Supercoppa data where the Apu has suffered on this fundamental even against Mantua and Cividale.