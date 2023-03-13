news-txt”>

Alice Rorhwacher’s Pupils without statuette. Despite favorable forecasts for the Italian director’s film, the Oscar for Best Live Action Short went to Tom Berkeley and Ross White’s An Irish Goodbye.

The long night of the Oscars came alive after the red carpet (actually this year in champagne color) of the stars arriving at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, also trodden by Malala Yousafzai. Then the first prizes: Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All at Once. The best animated film was won by Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio.

Eva Longoria in white with deco inlays set the tone: between stars and divas on the red carpet of the Oscars, the v-necklines up to the navel dominate. So also, but in black, Lenny Kravitz who is entrusted with the In Memoriam segment. And then Ariana De Bose in a white Versace, and Elizabeth Olsen in Givenchy black.

Florence Pugh arrived in shorts, covered however by yards of Valentino taffeta. The other trends: unisex clothes, like the tuxedo worn by Sarah Polley, the director of Women Talking nominated for an Oscar for best film adaptation.

Among the colors, yellow dominates like the one chosen by Kerry Condon as a tribute to the walls of her bedroom when she was a child, the flowers of Irish spring and the coat she wears in the final scene of the film The Spirits of the Island which see her as a candidate to best supporting actress. In a glittering Dolce and Gabbana evocative of the statuette she hopes to hold in her hand at the end of the night, but also the champagne-colored carpet of the runway, her her her rival Jamie Lee Curtis.