The long-time support of Slavia is heading to Pilsen

An interesting football move is brewing. Midfielder Ibrahim Traoré is heading from Slavia to Pilsen, he has already received permission from the team to start training in Štruncový sady. The experienced African still feels at home in the first league, which is why he has not yet accepted another role from the club from Eden. The thirty-four-year-old footballer from the Ivory Coast was also surrounded by other interested parties from the top league, but according to Sport.cz, the promising negotiations between Traoré and Jablonec were to fail due to the fact that the North Bohemian club backed out of the agreed terms.

