Original title: The longest overseas expedition, 7 wins and 4 losses, the Chinese men’s basketball team set off to return to China

The Chinese basketball team announced on September 1 that the Chinese men’s basketball team, which had just finished the fourth window of the World Preliminaries, departed from Kazakhstan on September 1, Beijing time. After entering the country on the 2nd, the teams will be quarantined according to the epidemic prevention policy, and then return to their respective clubs.

On June 24 this year, the Chinese men’s basketball team embarked on an overseas expedition. First, I went to Australia to participate in the third window of the 2023 Men’s Basketball World Cup Asia Regional Qualifiers, and then I went to Indonesia to participate in the 2022 Men’s Basketball Asian Cup. On July 25, the Chinese men’s basketball team set off from Indonesia, went to Spain and France for nearly a month of training, and finally arrived in Kazakhstan to participate in the fourth window of the World Preliminaries.

In a period of more than two months, the Chinese men’s basketball team participated in a total of 11 official games, with a score of 7 wins and 4 losses. In the third window of the world preliminaries, the Chinese men’s basketball team won 2 Chinese Taipei and 2 losses to Australia, and advanced to the second stage of the world preliminaries with a total score of 4 wins and 2 losses.

However, after the third window of the World Preliminaries ended, many Chinese men’s basketball players tested positive for nucleic acid and had to stay in Australia. In the subsequent Asian Cup, the Chinese men’s basketball team with a seriously uneven lineup had 3 wins and 2 losses: they won the Bahrain team and the Chinese Taipei team in the group stage, and lost to the South Korean team; they defeated the Indonesian team in the play-offs and advanced to the quarter-finals, but lost to the Lebanese team in the end. The semi-finals, the worst record of the national team’s first-line team in the men’s basketball Asian Cup.

In the fourth window of the World Preliminaries held on August 25th and 29th, the Chinese men’s basketball team, whose injuries have greatly improved, faced Kazakhstan and Bahrain respectively and won two consecutive victories. The overseas expedition of time has come to an end.

Du Feng, the coach of the Chinese men’s basketball team, said in summarizing the overseas expedition that the Chinese men’s basketball team has experienced more than two months of overseas competitions and training, which should be the longest in the team’s history. Great test. And this summer, the Chinese men’s basketball team has gone through too many difficulties, and every player is under great pressure. “Only the people in the team know how difficult it is for us”, but everyone still persevered and achieved the goal of this overseas campaign. Purpose, “fantastic”.

After returning to China to complete the quarantine, the Chinese men’s basketball coaches and players who returned to their respective clubs will prepare for the new season of the CBA league. It is reported that the 2022-2023 season of the CBA league will be unveiled in October. In November, the Chinese men’s basketball team will gather again to participate in the fifth window of the World Preliminaries, against Iran and Bahrain respectively.