The Loop is born, the first running event dedicated to companies – Sport Marketing News

The Loop is there first relay race dedicated to companieswhich will see its first edition in Milan Sunday 5 November. Andrea Trabuio, creator of this event and responsible for the organization of some of the main Italian sporting events and now general manager of MG Sport, a company specializing in the organization of mass sporting events with the brand FollowYourPassion, along with his staff. «An African proverb says “If you want to go fast, run alone; if you want to go far, go with someone”. Even more so if the road is bumpy and difficult. This is as true in life as it is in sport and working together towards a common goal is perhaps one of the most rewarding things anyone can do. Hence the idea of ​​a relay race, of devising a format in which it is possible to create the conditions to bring together people who will be part of a team, a community, creating deep connections between all of them».

Individual sport? Not in The Loop – In the identity card of the race, in the special signs row, it has always been written: individual sport. A characteristic that is fading and that even disappears in The Loop: there is no space for the single. There relay race thus becomes a metaphor for working life in the company: it is built by collaborating, advancing by making a common front, through a shared path and supporting each other to overcome hardships, setbacks and unexpected events. The passing of the baton makes that imaginary thread that should link all the members of a team projected towards a single goal tangible. Thanks to The Loop, running thus becomes a powerful team building toolwhich enhances teamwork within a company, but also of networking between different companies. Through the relay, each participant will get to know their colleagues better, whether they are comrades or opponents, then recreating more united, collaborative and therefore productive work groups within the company.

Each team that will participate in “The Loop” must be composed of four people all belong to the same company. Each of them will run along a circular track of 5 km, for a total, in relay, of 20 km. At the end of the test, various rankings will be drawn up: absolute general, men’s, women’s and mixed relay, by product and intra-company sector.

Team spirit, with The Loop, goes beyond the company. Each company will be able to participate in “The Second Loop”the charity program linked to the initiative, ea “Closing the Loop” sustainability program that aims to encourage an ecological approach to running and sports activities, promoting a circular vision, based on sharing, repairing, recycling and reusing, in a circuit that aims to maintain the maximum utility and value of the products in each moment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

