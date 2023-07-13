The Los Angeles derby is changing the image of MLS – Sportellate

And it recently brought eighty thousand fans to the stadium.

On August 31, 2014, eighteen thousand people occupied the stands of the StubHub Center in Carson, about twenty kilometers of traffic from downtown Los Angeles, to attend the thirty-fourth edition of the classic angelino, the rivalry between Los Angeles Galaxy and Chivas USA. Hosting the match, at least officially, given that both teams consider that same home stadium, are Chivas USA, but you wouldn’t think it when you hear the atmosphere. Despite one corner, the one usually occupied by organized Galaxy supporters, being completely unusable and covered by a tarpaulin with the home team’s logo, the crowd catches fire when the guests score and is louder than ever. The Galaxy dominate with impressive ease, forcing the opposing goalkeeper Dan Kennedy to numerous non-trivial interventions and still manage to win 3-0. Landon Donovanwhile not scoring, and Robbie Keanewith a delicious lob, they give a show accompanied in their raids by the squire Gyasi Zardes, author of two goals.

Just over three months after that game, the Los Angeles Galaxy would win their fifth MLS Cup, their third in four years, beating New England Revolution in the final. Not even a month after that meeting, however, ESPN will announce the suspension of operations of Chivas USA. The franchise, founded in 2004 by Jorge Vergara, owner of Chivas de Guadalajara, was born as a branch of the Mexican giants and with the idea of ​​attracting the considerable population of Mexican origin to the Californian metropolis. Despite an initial success – in 2007 the franchise coached by Preki finished the regular season in first place in the Western Conference – Chivas USA soon began to slide into a vortex of dysfunctionality, and it was soon clear that the Mexican-born crowd was not interested in a branch nearby, preferring the original version, albeit on television – Liga MX was, and still is, more followed of MLS also in the United States.

A definitive termination would soon follow the suspension of Chivas USA’s activities. The day after ESPN’s initial report on the franchise’s plight, Grant Wahl of Sports Illustrated brought back the news of a group of investors ready to buy it for one hundred million dollars with the aim of making one rebranding and to restart with the construction of a stadium in the downtown small town. That franchiseeven if the MLS does not recognize it as a direct continuation of the Chivas USA, but as aexpansion team apart, would become Los Angeles FC, officially entered MLS in the 2018 season.

When, on March 31, 2018, the StubHub Center finds itself hosting a Los Angeles team other than the Galaxy for the first time in four years, the atmosphere is decidedly different, as demonstrated by the almost ten thousand more spectators than at last classic angelino. LAFC, as the franchise is known in short, entered MLS with entirely different ambitions. The first coach is Bob Bradley, who curiously had also coached Chivas USA, returning to the United States after the experience on the Swansea bench. The star of the team is Carlos candle, perhaps the most visible and biggest name LAFC could count on, given the popularity of the former Arsenal and Real Sociedad player with his Mexican compatriots. The other big buy, diego rossiis a sign of the paradigm shift taking place in MLS: no longer – just – legends of the sport far from theirs primebut also promising young South Americans who see the league as a stepping stone towards Europe.

It takes little for LAFC to make a big impression on new city rivals. In the first derby Vela seems to walk on water, and he scores two goals in the first half that send the large presence of the visiting public in the stands of the StubHub Center into raptures. Even the Galaxy, however, do not give up on attracting big names. Halfway through the second half, Zlatan Ibrahimovic comes on for his debut for the 3-1 down Galaxy. With an assist, the Swede finds Pontius’s 3-2 header. Then, on a relaunch by the opposing goalkeeper, who was headed back by Daniel Steres in the 77th minute, the Swede scored one of the most incredible goals of his incredible and daring career, completing a comeback that would have been crowned, in added time, by Ibrahimovic’s brace for the definitive 4-3.

This is perhaps the most inspiring thing The traffic, name of the derby that comes from the meeting of the word Clasico with traffic – perhaps the most recognizable element of Los Angeles, even in front of the Hollywood sign – in the pantheon of US football rivalries since its first meeting: perhaps due to its proximity to the film industry, but everything that happens there seems to have come out of a script , and its upheavals suggest that if a screenwriter rewrote it word for word, it would seem too much perfect to be realistic.

Los Angeles is an almost didactic rivalry. White against black. Suburbs versus downtown. The we were there before against the freshness of what is new. The MLS 1.0 – franchise among the original ten, structured name in the US, with the nickname Galaxy to follow the city represented, the stadium built outside the Los Angeles toll fence, in Carson, where land costs less – against MLS 3.0 – “FC” in the name, gleaming stadium in the city center, celebrities like Magic Johnson and Will Ferrell among the owners and big names in pink since the first year. The traffic it mirrors MLS’s journey, and lives on the tension between what the league was, what it is, and what it aspires to become.

On the field it is difficult even to remember a boring edition or one that didn’t give a show: the most common result between the two teams is a 3-2, there have never been 0-0, and if the Galaxy are ahead in the series overall with nine wins to six, it’s also true that LAFC won both H2Hs held in the playoffs, respectively in 2019 – with Zlatan Ibrahimovic who, in his last match in MLS, he found a way to catch himself one last time with the rival audience – e in 2022.

In one of the three derbies played in this 2023, valid for the US Open Cup, the US national cup, the Galaxy won at home for only the second time in their history, pitting the starters against, effectively, the second team of LAFC, with many products of the nursery making their professional debuts. After Riqui Puig’s winning goal, celebrated by the Spaniard by showing his shirt to the 3252the organized cheering of LAFC, a video has been released in which Giorgio Chielliniseeing Puig interviewed in a mixed area, gives him some clown. Time instant classic within Los Angeles football folklore, the controversy between the Italian defender and the former Barcelona served as fuel to be added to the rivalry’s tank for what was perhaps the biggest match – certainly at an audience level – in the history of The traffic.

The two Californian franchises were due to compete at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on the opening weekend of the MLS season. This was to be the grand opening event of a new era for the league, that ofagreement with Apple to broadcast all games around the world, but the game was postponed due to torrential rains that hit California. A random event, therefore, could have given rise to a new tradition for the league, given that moving the game to the Fourth of July, the US Independence Day, allowed the two franchises to enter the record books. The eighty-two thousand spectators who flocked to the stands of the Rose Bowl, in fact, represent a figure never touched before for a single MLS match, beating the almosts seventy-five thousand of Bank of America Stadium for Charlotte FC’s inaugural home game last year.

On the field, the spectacle was once again worthy of the history of this rivalry: Tyler Boydwho grew up a fan of the Los Angeles Galaxy – was even gone to see them play in a friendly in New Zealand, where he moved from California aged ten – scored his third goal in three consecutive games against LAFC, all three beautiful. Douglas Costaup until a few weeks ago one of the worst Designated Players seen in MLS in recent years, gave a solid, effective performance, with some exciting plays such as the winger who opened the winning counterattack, the one concluded by a Riqui Puig who fell perfectly, with the winning goal and above all the subsequent celebration, in a new role villain of this rivalry.

In some ways, the whole rivalry between Los Angeles Galaxy and Los Angeles FC revolves around the concept of villainwho should play the role of natural enemy for the fans of all the other franchises. For MLS fans, the Galaxy have been the perfect villain for years. The team that won – no one like them has five MLS Cups – but they did it, in their eyes, because the league favored them, because it created rules to the person – as the Designated Player Ruleborn for David Beckhamor the increase in the number of Designated Player to three to allow the arrival of Omar Gonzalez – because they could what they wanted. But in recent years something has changed. A bit for a decade of dysfunctionality at historic Galaxy levels, result typhus strike of organized groups that ended only with the dismissal of president Chris Klein, and partly due to the ambition displayed by the newcomers – who already in their second season in MLS beat the points record Regular Season Overall – LAFC has quickly managed to match if not surpass the Galaxy as the league’s standard-bearer, the most recognizable face of the tournament, and, by extension, the team you’d like to hate if you’re not one of those who love it.

When last year i Black & Gold managed to sign, in the same market session, Giorgio Chiellini and Gareth Bale with contracts not from Designated Player – and therefore a salary of less than one million six hundred thousand dollars – and the former Fiorentina player Christian Tello as the third Designated Player without giving up anyone from a team that already led in the regular season. Many have wondered how it was possible to achieve this without violating the stringent rules of the MLS salary cap; a perplexity that has not only affected the fans, given that the GM of the Philadelphia Union, Ernst Tanner, was fined by the league after ofis said Of “feeling ripped off” by the signing of Gareth Bale for a reduced salary than previously. Then winning the MLS Cup, just against Union and thanks to a goal at the end of Bale in a final already indicated as most memorable in league historyLAFC has effectively completed its process lakersizationas a symbol of perhaps something greater than simple hatred for a franchise, that process that the Galaxy had completed before them, but which they are having ripped from their fingers.

American football seems to have always been desperately looking for authenticity, one catchphrase which is at the origin of many of the many divisions that populate the movement at every level, mainly because none of the people involved seem to have understood yet what exactly they mean by authenticity. Whatever authenticity is, however, The traffic he’s got it, he’s managed to capture it in a bottle like Christina Aguilera’s song genius. It’s not the only rivalry in US soccer, many would say it’s not even the best – mostly i tifosi di Portland Timbers e Seattle Sounders – but it has something different, which makes it truly unique in the North American panorama: the spark broke out, and it immediately seemed as if it had been burning forever.

