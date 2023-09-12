The Los Angeles Lakers Sign Scotty Pippen Jr. for Preseason, Eyeing Potential Long-Term Contract

Los Angeles Lakers Sign Scotty Pippen Jr. and Three Others for Preseason

The NBA preseason is not just a time for the league’s biggest stars to fine-tune their skills and get into the rhythm of the game. It is also an opportunity for lesser-known players to prove themselves and earn a spot on an NBA team. For organizations, it represents a chance to assess the competition between players and elevate the overall level within the squad.

In light of this, the Los Angeles Lakers have made the decision to sign four new players for their current preseason. Among this quartet of additions, there are some familiar names within the Californian organization.

One notable signing is Scotty Pippen Jr., the son of Scottie Pippen – a legendary figure in the Chicago Bulls alongside Michael Jordan and a member of the NBA Hall of Fame. The burden of responsibility and tradition that comes with the Pippen name is immense. However, if the younger Pippen performs well during the preseason, he may secure a spot on the Lakers’ regular-season roster.

At 22 years old, Pippen Jr. had a brief stint with the Lakers last year, playing six games and averaging 2.3 points per game in 32 minutes of play. This talented point guard has also showcased his skills in the NBA G League, where he posted impressive numbers of 21.4 points and 5.6 assists per game in 27.9 minutes.

For Pippen Jr., the Lakers preseason is an opportunity to prove himself and potentially secure a long-term contract in the best basketball league in the world. As for the Lakers organization, signing these new players adds depth and competition to their roster, pushing their players to excel as they strive for success in the upcoming season.