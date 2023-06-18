The loser of the season. The Czech competitor burned out on the track

Filip Salač has had the worst race in the Moto2 world championship this year, yet he did not return empty-handed even from the German Sachsenring. However, the fifth man in the running order of the championship wanted a bigger profit than three points for thirteenth place. The victory from the previous race was repeated by the Spaniard Pedro Acosta, and overall he loses only fifteen points to Italo Arbolino, who finished right behind him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

