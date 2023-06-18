Home » The loser of the season. The Czech competitor burned out on the track
Sports

The loser of the season. The Czech competitor burned out on the track

by admin

Filip Salač has had the worst race in the Moto2 world championship this year, yet he did not return empty-handed even from the German Sachsenring. However, the fifth man in the running order of the championship wanted a bigger profit than three points for thirteenth place. The victory from the previous race was repeated by the Spaniard Pedro Acosta, and overall he loses only fifteen points to Italo Arbolino, who finished right behind him.

See also  The photo of the embrace in the hospital of the daughter Kely to Pele: "One more night together"

You may also like

Euro 2024 qualifying: Wales defender Ben Davies to...

With ultra-cycling and its 1,000 kilometer races, the...

NBA retires Lou Williams

Chen Yufei won the first gold of the...

Kim away for 65 million, who arrives at...

Acosta Moto2 winner at the Sachsenring

The adidas TERREX x National Geographic Trekking Collection

The Hangzhou Asian Games Museum is unveiled. Do...

A perfect spot for basketball

Toulouse overthrows La Rochelle on the wire, and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy