Two-time Wimbledon winner and Czech tennis number one Petra Kvitová will start her campaign for a third title at the London Grand Slam just as she did a year ago with a duel against Italian Jasmine Paolini. Jiří Lehečka, the Czech number one in the men’s singles at Wimbledon, will face the Austrian Sebastian Ofner in the opening performance on the grass courts of the All England Club. Jiří Veselý meets the American Sebastian Korda. It was decided by Friday’s draw in London.

