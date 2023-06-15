the love of the Interista with the influencer – breaking latest news

Of Simona Marchetti

Raul Bellanova, 23-year-old from Inter and Under 21, paparazzi by Fabrizio Corona in a well-known club in Milan with showgirl Paola Di Benedetto, ex of Matteo Berrettini

After the disappointment of the Champions League final in Istanbul lost against Manchester City, the Interista Raul Bellanova he would be consoling himself in the arms of the showgirl Paula DiBenedetto (who in his palmares of conquests boasts more or less confirmed flirtations with the tennis player Matteo Berrettini and with the singers Rkomi and Federico Rossi). To launch the gossip is the Fabrizio Corona’s Telegram channelwhich also publishes the video of the two (from Tuesday 13 June, as the ex paparazzo points out) while they exchange keep effusions in a private room at the Yacoot, a well-known club in Milan frequented by football players and show business people.

In the short clip you can see them the 23-year-old full-back and Di Benedetto kissing and caressing each other, regardless of any prying eyes. Corona also lets it be known that Bellanova "arrived with a €300,000 Lamborghini to inflate his self-esteem" and after having stigmatized the footballer's behavior («having a 6-figure salary at the age of 23 and a great career ahead of you means having a head and above all seriousness»), makes fun of the "new love" with lots of emojis in the shape of an alarm clock and a laughing face. For the moment, those directly involved do not confirm (but neither do they deny) that there is something tender between them, so we just have to wait for the next paparazzi.

Di Benedetto doesn’t want it, but Italy’s fans hope that in the next few weeks Bellanova you think more of the blue shirt than of the influencer and radio host (he works for RTL): the Nerazzurri full-back has in fact just joined the Under 21 team in view of the European Championship which will be held from 21 June to 8 July in Georgia and Romania.