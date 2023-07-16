The Lukaku case: Allegri rules Juve

The Lukaku affair really explains many things. He first of all he reveals to us, if there were still need, that Big Rom is not just a serial traitorfrom Chelsea to Everton, Manchester, Inter, Chelsea again and Inter again and now probably Juventus, but also an intrepid tightrope walker, capable of walking on the edge of his nonsensical promises with the audacity of an immodest, if it is true that even now he would have assured some ultra boss of the Inter curve that he will never go to Turin. Beyond the friends of cheering and the cheering of friends, if I were a Juventus player I wouldn’t be so happy to bring home someone so little attached to the shirt. But the most important thing that this tangled midsummer story reveals is that, despite all the things said and written, whoever rules Juve is Allegriwho runs a crazy market again, full of thirty-year-olds and ultra-millionaires, in spite of the declarations of austerity, gigantic debts and an absurd salary. Above Giuntoli, who appears sensitive to the coach’s expectations. And above too Scanavino, which had announced a mandatory savings market. The truth is that there is a single man in charge. Again him, the highlander Max Allegri.

The breaking latest news of the Lukaku affair tells all of this. According to Sports Courier by Ivan Zazzaroni, who is the only one to have anticipated this news, the first ones contacts between Big Rom and Juventus they even date back to March. The date is also confirmed by To the youthMassimo’s social network Zampini and Luke Momblano most followed by Juventus fans but also the most informed on the secret things of Continassa. To call the Belgian striker and his lawyer Ledure but he is not alone Manna, just promoted to dr. He shows up quite consistently on his cell phone Big Rom pure Max Allegri. And these contacts intensify at the turn of the Champions League final against Manchester City, when Lukaku is relegated to the bench as reserve Dzekoto undergo a significant acceleration in the period between 25 and 30 June.

Ledure, who is a man of the world, has the phone open and also deal with the Milan and a team Englishdespite the promises of his client, MAY at the Juventusrepeated three times, and May ai Rossoneri. The only team that pushes, however, is the Juventus club. Giuntoli has yet to arrive in Turin. When the transfer market arrives, its guidelines have already been completed, according to Max’s wishes. Milinkovic in midfield, Lukaku for Vlahovic, Berardi for Chiesa who Allegri would even be willing to give away, the confirmation of Rabiot and also that of Bremer, despite the English sirens.

The former Napoli ds arrives at Continassa with the fame of someone who finds young players to launch at modest prices (apart from Oshimen, still a great deal even if paid 80 million) and on this we march the I went home of the Turin company, announcing revolutionary shopping campaigns in the wake of its past. Enough with the trombones that cost a fortune, with Pogba e Of Maria. But they reckoned without the innkeeper. And the innkeeper is called Max. On the shores of the gulf, Giuntoli counted on Maurizio Micheli and Andrea Mantovani, great talent scouts, as well as on the will of De Laurentiis, who doesn’t want thirty-year-olds around. In Turin, Allegri obtained the dismissal of Calvo – the man who had contacted him without informing Maestà about him – and imposed the promotion of Manna to ds. They are the ones who decide the market. So when Milinkovic jumps, attracted by the mountains of Arab petrodollars, he would have thought of Lazar Samardzic or Koopmeiners, but he is rejected immediately. It goes up Kessie, another ultra-millionaire piece of yesteryear, ended up on the sidelines of Barcelona. The negotiation is sketched out immediately, only the player’s yes is missing, who would still prefer the Blaugrana, even though he almost never plays, or some solution from the Premier League. Now Allegri will take care of convincing him. With a proper engagement, of those who give themselves to the trombones that Max likes so much.

Meanwhile, when PSG comes forward for Vlahovic, with the enthusiastic satisfaction of the Serbian, the assault on Lukaku starts. The first thing is to slightly increase the offer Inter were closing the deal with, to 35 million plus bonuses. Juve says 37.5 plus bonuses. And here comes the beauty. Because Big Rom, a man for a word, has stopped answering calls from the Nerazzurri. And even Ledure lets himself be denied. Only Roc Nations, the company that manages the Belgian center forward and which had reached an agreement with Chelsea, is responsible. And that he now he doesn’t know what to say. Lukaku and Ledure no longer speak to Inter. But with Allegri yes. Because that’s the way the world goes. Except that Juve still don’t have the money. It is true that he met PSG, but the French have not yet made any offers, taking time to decide by August 4, because they are not evaluating only Vlahovic. There is a risk that it won’t close. For this reason, in the end Lukaku, the intrepid tightrope walker, shows up again with Ausilio, trying to fix the pieces and reopen the relationship. This time the Inter director doesn’t fall for it, he replies very harshly, raises his voice. No more Lukaku. The idyll is over.

The Belgian centre-forward even rekindled relations with Chelsea, announcing that he wants to show up for training on Monday. He closes only with his Roc Nations prosecutors: the announcement should arrive this week. THE blues they shrug. All they want is to get him out of the way as fast as possible. If PSG’s offer for Vlahovic doesn’t arrive by 4 August, there are still some arabi per Big Rom. Which offer much less: 28 million. Just don’t see him around anymore. In the end, Juve, if they take it, overpay a center forward of great physicality, but quite elderly and very fickle, really a bit too much, which only did well with Conte’s counterattack. An investment with more doubts than certainties. But that’s what Max Allegri’s crazy market wants again.