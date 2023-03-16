Home Sports The lynx returns to Italy, will it resist extinction? The photos
The lynx returns to Italy, will it resist extinction? The photos

The lynx returns to Italy: the rarest mammal in our country, an animal at risk of extinction, is at the center of a repopulation program by the Carabinieri Forestali with the support of the WWF’s “Lince Italia Project”.
The goal is to bring back the Eurasian lynx in Friuli-Venezia Giulia, for the protection of the species.
Look at the gallery to learn more about the Eurasian lynx, an elegant animal, halfway between the wild cat and the larger felines.
Foto Pexels

