THE “MAGIC NIGHT” OF METZ AT THE CAMP NOU IN THE FIRST ROUND OF THE CUPS CUP 1984-’85 – SportHistoria

Metz lineup wins 4-1 at Camp Nou

Article by John Manenti

For and “millennials”, or those who were born between the mid-1980s and the beginning of the 21st century, it is difficult to understand how, in the Golden Book of the Spanish Football League, Real Madrid can boast 9 titles (36 to 25) more than Barcelonagiven that from the 90s onwards the Catalan team has certainly achieved more victories than the “historic rivals” of the Capital, in particular with the era characterized by the products of the “quarry“, Lionel Messi, Xavi and Andrès Iniesta on all…

But for every question there is an explanation and it goes back to a span of time spanning 30 years, i.e. from the confirmation in the 1959-’60 season for the azulgrana coached by Helenio Herrera of the title won the previous yearbringing the total number of claims to 8, against only 6 by Real Madrid, and then in the following aforementioned period, win the Primera Division on just two occasions (1974 and 1985), against 19 for Madrid who thus, at the end of the 80s, largely lead the roll of honor with 25 successes to 10, to which they were also able to add the conquest of 6 editions of the Champions Cup.

In Catalonia, vice versa, the “Cup with big ears” is only touched upon in 1961, when Barcelona reach the Final in Bern only to be defeated 2-3 by Benfica at the end of a very unlucky matchso that the greatest satisfactions come from claims in the Copa del Rey (or Copa del Generalisimo during the period of the dictatorship of Francisco Franco …), Trophy that makes a fine display on a beautiful azulgrana showcase having won the 1963, 1968, 1971, 1978, 1981 and 1983 editions …

Victories that also open the doors to Barcelona for the second continental event in order of importance, namely the Cup Winners’ Cup, Tournament that sees him reach the Final in 1969 (defeated 2-3 by Slovan Bratislava in Basel …), for then win the Trophy in the 1979 editions thanks to the 4-3 win over the western Germans of Fortuna Dusseldorf again in Basel and in 1982beating the Belgians of Standard Liège 2-1 on their pitch at the “Camp Nou”.

The Championship, however, is still taboo and, after the remembered affirmation in 1974 thanks to the presence in the team of the Dutch champion Johan Cruijffthey reach maximum places of honor for a consecutive three-year period (1976-’78, with the 1977 season ending just one point behind Atletico Madrid champions …) in a row, as well as in 1982, the tournament finished two points behind Real Sociedad …

A kind of “curse”, whose only consolation, at the beginning of the 80s, is constituted by the fact that even the eternal rivals suffer very bitter disappointments, given that in a four-year period the Primera Division speaks Basque, with Real Sociedad champions in 1981 (Real Madrid level on points, but trailing in direct matches…) and in 1982, followed by Athletic Bilbao in the two-year period 1983-84with the “You meringues” second, respectively by one point and therefore again thanks to direct comparisons.

1984 season which also certifies Athletic’s last title to date, celebrated with the “doble” also winning the Copa del Rey by beating Barcelona 1-0 in the Final who, therefore, acquires the right to compete in the 1984-’85 edition of the Cup Winners’ Cup, having during the summer replaced the World Champion coach with Argentina in 1978, namely Luis Cesar Menotti, with 41-year-old Englishman Terry Venables, who made a name for himself at home by guiding Crystal Palace to two promotions in three years from the Third to the First Division, the latter feat he repeated in 1983 with Queens Park Rangerseven though it is one thing to train medium/lower ranked formations and quite another to sit on a bench as ambitious as the Catalan one …

It is, objectively, not one of the best Barcelonas in its history, having also lost the “stella” Maradona, who moved to Naples and replaced, as the second foreigner, by the Scottish Steve Archibald, fresh winner of the UEFA Cup with Tottenham and that makes the defense – centered on the goalkeeper Urruti and on the central couple formed by Migueli and Alexanko – his best department, while the midfield thrives on Victor’s grit and on the alternating vein of German Bernd Schuster and the attack lacks an authentic slinger, as centre-forward Quini has returned to wearing the colors of Sporting Gijon..

Concerns which, moreover, vanish by magic at the debut of the season on 2 September 1984, with the calendar proposing none other than the “Clasico” at the Santiago Bernabeu which the Catalans won 3-0 to then confirm themselves a week later with the 4-0 home defeat against Zaragozaeven though it was a meeting between youth teams for a strike called by the Spanish Footballers’ Association, the best way to dive into the European adventure it proposes, in the first round, the pairing with the French side Metz, winners of the 1984 edition of the Coupe de France having defeated Monaco 2-0 in the Finalfirst Trophy in the history of the Club …

For about twenty years permanently in the transalpine Division1, Metz has only two consecutive participations (1969-’70) in the Fairs Cupin both cases eliminated in the first round, respectively by Hamburg (1-4 and 2-3) and by Napoli, who won 2-1 at the San Paolo after drawing 1-1 in the first leg, which is why they represent on paper a more than affordable opponent for the formation led by Venables.

A prediction that is even more corroborated by the outcome of the first leg match which takes place on 19 September 1984 at the “Stade Municipal St. Stmphorien” where, after a first half ended with a score of 1-1 (with Toni Kurbos replying at the end of the half to the guest advantage for a Sonor own goal …), the Catalans spread in the second half, making it 4-1 in their favor thanks to the goals of Schuster, Calderé and Carrasco, before a penalty kick converted by Jean-Philippe Rohr 3′ from the end gave the score its definitive dimension of 4 -2a network that, at the moment, appears little more than consolatory, awaiting the return scheduled for Wednesday 3 October …

Appointment in which Barcelona still has full points in the Championship – 1-0 wins in the derby with Espanol and 2-1 in Seville against Betis – for what everyone believes to be a simple formality, first of all the same azulgrana fans who desert the grandstands of the “Camp Nou”given that the 24,000 present “disappear” compared to the potential capacity of over 90,000, also supported in this by the French media, given that no Transalpine Radio or TV journalist is present at the meeting, except for two newspaper reporters “Republicain Lorraine” e “France Inter” …

An attitude that appears comforted by the progress of the match, given that shortly after the half hour Carrasco finalizes an insistent attack action with an undersized diagonal that leaves no way out for Ettore for the 1-0 point that brings the azulgrana to 5-2 on aggregate and qualification now on the ice, or so it is believed, but the “Football Gods”, evidently they think differently.

Having to score four goals in less than an hour on the Barcelona pitch appears to be nothing short of a titanic undertaking, given the credentials of the opponents, but that evening “The Garnets” (“I Granata” …) have decided to write an epic page in their little more than 50 years of history, to achieve which undoubtedly requires an episode capable of changing the inertia of the double confrontation …

And that’s exactly what happens in the space of just 60”, when at first it is Kurbos, who also scored in the first leg, who flies away along the right out and then, entering the area, takes advantage of an incorrect positioning by Amador (who replaces Urruti between the posts …) to mock him with a conclusion who sees the ball slip under the crossbar, and therefore, on the action following the throw-in, it is Bernad’s turn to find himself alone in front of the Catalan goalkeeper and, unlike his partner, opts for a pass in the center of the area towards Bokandé intercepted by Sanchez for the most sensational of the own goals.

With the teams earning the locker rooms, it is evident that the moods are diametrically opposed, with Metz players to realize that what seemed impossible might not be and, on the other hand, it is not easy to regain concentration after having relaxed convinced that you have now completed the qualifying speech, even though still having an advantage net (5-4 aggregate …) to defend …

Advantage that vanishes in the 65th minute, again thanks to Kurbos who, served by Bernad with a delicious through lob to bypass the defense of the hosts, wedges between Alexanko and Amador anticipating both to then deposit the ball in the unguarded goal, for the point of 3-1 which brings the situation back to parity, but with the qualification needle still hanging in favor of the azulgrana by virtue of the rule that assigns double value to goals signed away from home.

A fourth goal is needed to hope to pass the round and who, if not Kurbos – who must capitalize on his strength to the maximum”grace evening” – can put the seal with his personal hat-trick, at the conclusion of an action he sees protagonist Bokandé, who penetrates the area on the left, sees his first pass towards the center rejected and then recovers the ball, goes to the baseline and then serves Kurbos backwards who, just beyond the penalty spot , launches a shot that passes a barrier between defenders and attackers and sends the ball to slip under the crossbar …

4-1, incredible and we’re in the 85th minute, but the Barcelona players are absolutely unable to react and thus one of the biggest surprises in the history of European Cups is completedeven if Barcelona had suffered an even heavier defeat away from home at the beginning of November 1980 in the UEFA Cup, defeated 4-0 by the West Germans of Cologne and, also in that case, after prevailing in the away leg, at the era for 1-0.

Obviously, as such, the “miracles”, even if footballing, they are not repeated and, in fact, in the following round, Metz had to surrender (1-3 and 0-0) against the East Germans of Dynamo Dresdenwhile curiosity wants that Barcelona return to celebrate the Primera Division title at the end of the season with a wide margin (53 points to 43) over Atletico Madrid11 years after the 1974 Cruijff title, the tournament also won after being eliminated in the first round of the UEFA Cup and equally by a French formation, namely Nice which prevails in the first leg for 3-0 and contains the defeat in the second leg at 0-2.

Do you want to see that, as the old saying goes, even in football “not everything bad comes to silver …??” …