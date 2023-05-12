The magic of Milan in 2003 told in “The most beautiful cup” – Sport Marketing News

A must for all AC Milan fans and football enthusiasts in general, we are talking about “The Most Beautiful Cup”, the book written by journalists Enrico Fonte and Domenico Abbondandolo.

The book is a collection of emotions and memories related to AC Milan’s victory in the 2003 Champions League, a conquest that left its mark on football history and which is still celebrated and remembered with great affection by Rossoneri fans today.

The cover was created by the graphic designer and sports journalist Pasqualino Magliaroa professional football expert, who has been able to perfectly capture the essence of the book with suggestive and evocative graphics.

“The Most Beautiful Cup” contains exclusive interviews and original content that tell the emotions of the protagonists of that historic victory, including Paolo Maldini, Sandro Piccinini and many others. Furthermore, the book is enriched by the letter from Milena, the wife of Claudio Lippi, the journalist of the then Milan Channel who died ten years ago in a tragic accident, who has decided to give readers a splendid testimony from her husband.

In this book you will find all the emotions, curiosities and details of an epic victory that left an indelible mark on the history of Italian and world football. “The most beautiful cup” is a book that all Milan fans should have in their library, to preserve and relive a legendary passage in the history of the Rossoneri club.

“La Coppa più Bella” is published by “Milan Reporter Editore”, a publishing house specializing in the world of football and sports journalism.

The book cover, as previously mentioned, was created by the graphic designer and sports journalist Pasqualino Magliaro. The graphics are extremely suggestive and well studied, with a chromatic choice that recalls the colors of Milan and a central image that represents the champions’ cup won by the club in 2003. The cover is therefore not only very representative and well designed, but also able to capture the reader’s attention from the first glance.

It should be emphasized that the attention to detail and precision in the choice of graphic elements also extend to the internal layout of the book, which is very clear and elegant, with images and photographs capable of enriching and completing the narrative.

“The Most Beautiful Cup” is a book that combines content and form, with a cover and an internal layout designed with care and attention to detail, which make the reading experience even more engaging and exciting for all readers, from football fans Milan to football fans in general.