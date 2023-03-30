



A typically summer climate characterized today’s day of the Sanremo Tennis Cup 125 tournament of the ATP Challenger Tour, an important parterre with Ivan Ljubičić and Lorenzo Musetti.

The morning was dedicated to the six ‘finals’ of the qualifying draw which saw as many Italian tennis players on the field, two of whom engaged in a derby. Four of them managed to clear the hurdle and will play their first round in the ‘main-draw’ tomorrow. Andrea Vavassori with the score of 26 61 64 on the German Molleker, Giovanni Fonio 76 63 on the Tunisian Echargui, Edoardo Lavagno who made an excellent impression 62 61 on the Russian Vatutin, Federico Arnaboldi in two sets 76 61 on his compatriot Julian Ocleppo, deserved a place in the main draw, while Andrea Arnaboldi did not make it against the Monegasque Vacherot who qualified with a score of 63 46 61. The sixth promoted was the Belgian Coppejans who eliminated 62 64 the Norwegian Durasovic.

The first matches of the main draw got underway around lunchtime. Marco Cecchinato’s defeat against the Czech Vit Kopriva, born in 1997, recent semifinalist in the Turkish Challenger in Antalya, arrived in front of a large audience. It was a hard-fought match that ended with a double 6-4 and lasted an hour and 50′. In the first set Cecchinato was broken in the opening, tied the score on 3 all, saved four break-points in the following game and then gave up the decisive serve in the ninth game.

In the second set, the watershed game was the second when Kopriva on serve saved a break point at 0-1 and in the following game he made the decisive break. The thirty-year-old from Palermo, who appeared nervous on the Central, saved a break-point in the fifth game but was no longer able to catch up with his opponent who closed the score in the fourth match-point of the tenth game.

Having lost the second seed, two other Italians descended on the center back and it was Andrea Pellegrino who got the upper hand who took an hour and 39′ under a scorching sun to eliminate Matteo Gigante 76 64. On Field 1, after a first disastrous set, the French Muller won in comeback on the Japanese Uchida 16 63 63, imitated immediately after by his compatriot Van Assche, also in comeback 26 63 62 on the British Peniston.

Great expectations for tomorrow when all the other matches of the first round will be played. It starts at 10 on the Central with Tseng (Taipei) against the Russian Schevchenko, third seeded and for many one of the favorites of the tournament. Following and not before 11.30 it will be the turn of Gianluca Mager, the favorite of the house against

Luca Nardi, and again on the Central the third match will see the other player from the Sanremo Tennis Club hosting the event, Matteo Arnaldi drawn against the Hungarian Piros. The last match on the Central will see the first seed of the Sanremo Tennis Cup, the Peruvian Varillas, engaged against the qualified Federico Arnaboldi. Four matches are scheduled on Camp1 and as many on Camp2. The blue derbies Cobolli-Maestrelli and Zeppieri-Giannessi stand out, which will be the first matches on Campo 1, followed by the Russian Karatsev against the Belgian Coppejans, and ‘our’ Vavassori against the other Russian Kotov. On Camp2 at the opening another all-Italian challenge between Ferrari and Fonio, followed by Lavagno against Vacherot, the Slovak Kovalik against the British Harris and finally the French Guinard will play against the Austrian Ofner.

The event is organized by Master Group Sport in collaboration with Tennis Sanremo, with the support of the Liguria Region and the patronage of the Municipality of Sanremo. Today is also the first day of the GAME TEST MATCH educational project with the Primary School in via Volta, great enthusiasm for the children who learned mathematics, English and technology on the Sanremo Tennis Courts, discovered the backstage of an international tournament speaking with the Head of Referees, the tuners and the athletes.

The project was conceived and managed by Master Group Sport in collaboration with the Regional School Office.

Tickets still available from 27 March to 2 April: from Monday to Thursday the entrance ticket will cost 5 euros, then 10 euros for the quarter-finals and semi-finals, and 15 euros for the final on Sunday 2 April. The subscription from 31 March to 2 April is 25.00 euros.

Tickets can be purchased at all points of sale in the Vivaticket circuit and on the Vivaticket.com website at the following link: