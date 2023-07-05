the major challenges in the fight against doping

Anti-doping controllers in training for the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis), April 22, 2023. FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Will we have to wait until 2034 to know the name of the winner of the 100 meters at the Paris Games? Or that of the Olympic wrestling champion? Should we wait ten years for the winners of the Olympic Games (JO) to be frozen for posterity?

In London, 73 doping cases were identified after re-analysis, post-competition, of more than 2,700 samples collected during the 2012 Games – sometimes nearly a decade later, maximum time limit set by the World Anti-Doping Agency – leading to the withdrawal of 31 medals. On the podium of cheaters: Russia, followed by Belarus and Ukraine, in weightlifting (36 violations) and athletics (28), mainly.

For the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (July 26 to August 11, 2024), the Organizing Committee (Cojop) and the global anti-doping community want to avoid any bad publicity, even after the fact, and have been refining their arsenal for several years. “For us, the Games are almost already done. We have dealt with all the subjects to be dealt with upstream »evacuates Dominique Laurent, the president of the French Agency for the fight against doping (AFLD).

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers Russia again heavily sanctioned for its sports doping

On the front line, the independent public authority will be supported by Cojop and the International Testing Agency (ITA), which, created by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 2018 following the doping scandal of Russian State revealed shortly before the Rio Games in 2016, is the project manager of the anti-doping program of the Olympics on behalf of the IOC. For the Paralympic edition (August 28 to September 8), the International Paralympic Committee is solely responsible for the anti-doping program.

Six thousand tests in fifteen days

The ITA has delegated the implementation of this program (control facilities, recruitment of personnel, transport of samples, etc.) to the Cojop, which itself calls on the recognized expertise and skills of the AFLD. Teamwork that aims to face the major challenges that the Olympic Games represent.

A logistical challenge, first of all: nearly 6,000 tests must be carried out during the Olympic fortnight (2,000 during the Paralympics) – i.e. half the volume that the AFLD plans to carry out in 2023 –, by some 300 French and foreign samplers, of which a hundred will be made available by the AFLD. In April, for three days, in the premises of the Cojop, the ITA trained a few dozen new samplers, mainly health professionals.

These controllers will be assisted by approximately 600 “chaperones”, volunteers selected by Paris 2024. They will be responsible in particular for accompanying the athletes in their slightest movements to the checkpoints that the Cojop teams were in the process of identifying, at the beginning of July, at each competition site.

You have 76.47% of this article left to read. The following is for subscribers only.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

