The majority’s tax gift to international sports federations

The deputy (Renaissance) of Val-de-Marne Mathieu Lefèvre, with the rapporteur Jean-René Cazeneuve, during the discussion, in the National Assembly, of the first part of the finance bill for 2024, October 17, 2023 . JULIEN MUGUET FOR “THE WORLD”

It is an amendment to the finance bill (PLF) for 2024, tabled on the sly on Wednesday October 18, which could cause a lot of ink to flow. The deputies of the presidential majority (Renaissance, MoDem and Horizons), including the general rapporteur of the finance committee, Jean-René Cazeneuve, introduced a provision which creates, a few months before the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (OG), a particularly accommodating tax regime for the thirty international sports federations recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The said amendment, the existence of which was revealed by The echoesintended to “promote the installation and maintenance on French territory” of these instances “by guaranteeing them an adapted and sustainable tax framework for their activities of sports governance and promotion of sports practice, which are carried out outside the competitive or commercial field” – understand their commercial and lucrative aspects. Concretely, the measure results in exemptions from corporate tax, property taxes and the added value of companies, based on profits made in France.

The new framework also exempts from income tax employees of federations domiciled for tax purposes in the country, until the fifth calendar year following that of their first taking office. This provision “is framed over time and only concerns, again, non-commercial activities”insisted the Ministry of Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The return of part of FIFA’s activities to Paris

According to information from Echosconfirmed by The world, this tax regime was part of the draft budget sent to the Council of State for opinion in mid-September. However, the court issued an unfavorable advisory opinion for “breach of equality before tax”. An amendment was then tabled, at the last minute, by the majority deputies incorporating the remarks of the Council of State, particularly on the duration limit.

This amendment seems tailor-made for the International Automobile Federation, recognized by the IOC since 2012 and whose headquarters is in Paris, or the International Federation of American Football. But also – and above all – for the extremely wealthy International Football Federation (FIFA), which has, since June 2021, had an annex at the Hôtel de la Marine, Place de la Concorde. The building built in the 18th century was renovated, in part, thanks to funds from Qatar, host country of the 2022 World Cup.

You have 61.77% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

Share this: Facebook

X

