Original title: The Malaysian Badminton Open decides the quarterfinals and the Chinese team advances strongly in the women’s doubles

Xinhua News Agency, Kuala Lumpur, January 12 (Reporter Wang Yi) The 2023 Malaysian Badminton Open will be held in Kuala Lumpur on the 12th to determine the quarterfinals of each event. The Chinese team has players in women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles. , in which all three pairs of women’s doubles won.

In the women’s singles match, the fourth seed, Chen Yufei of the Chinese team defeated Li Wenshan of Canada 21:13, 10:21, 21:13, and Wang Zhiyi eliminated Bai Yupo of Chinese Taipei 21:13, 21:10. Han Yue lost 0:2 to the third seed and Chinese Taipei player Tai Ziying, and missed the quarterfinals.

On January 12, Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi (left) were in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhu Wei

Facing the second seed, Gideon/Sukamulyo from Indonesia, Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang of the Chinese men’s doubles team won two consecutive games after losing the first game, and beat the strong with 20:22, 21:12, 21:19 enemy. Another pair of Chinese team Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi defeated the Malaysian team Xie Dingfeng/Su Weiyi at 21:10 and 23:21.

Among the three pairs of women’s doubles in the Chinese team, Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu, Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan easily defeated their opponents 2:0 to advance to the next stage. After nearly 90 minutes of fierce fighting, Li Wenmei/Liu Xuanxuan scored 21:0. 12. Defeat teammate Du Yue/Xia Yuting at 17:21 and 21:14.

In mixed doubles, top seeds Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of the Chinese team defeated the Malaysian team Wu Xunfan/Lai Jiemin 21:16, 21:10. Wang Yilyu/Huang Dongping won the first game 21:12, but was reversed by the Korean team Kim Yuanhao/Zheng Naying with 22:20 and 23:21 consecutive victories.

Men’s singles player Zhao Junpeng of the Chinese team lost 0:2 to the third seed and Singaporean player Luo Jianyou. No one from the Chinese team advanced to the men’s singles quarterfinals.