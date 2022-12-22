December 22, 2022

A pure formality for something historic: the IOC has approved the FINA proposal to introduce two men in the team event. In 2015 the mixed duo made its debut at the World Championships, in 2024 in Paris artistic swimming will allow Giorgio Minisini’s generation to crown the Olympic dream. There are eight contestants on each team. The new rules will allow up to two men to compete on each team at the Olympic Games. There will be 10 teams. Artistic swimming has been present at the Olympic Games since 1984. World Aquatics (Fina) defines it as “a day of celebration” for those who fought for the inclusion of men in sport at the Olympic Games and who paved the way for the participation of men. Like American Bill May, one of the leading voices in lobbying to break the male taboo in a female sport. The first world champion is now a coach. “The inclusion of men in Olympic swimming was once considered an impossible dream. This proves that we should all dream big. The male athletes held on. Now, thanks to their perseverance and the help and support of so many, all athletes can stand by each other equally, achieving Olympic glory.” Giorgio Minisini is the current double world champion and European champion with Lucrezia Ruggiero: “This announcement marks a milestone in the history of artistic swimming. The evolution of our sport towards inclusiveness is proceeding rapidly and this decision by the IOC and World Aquatics will help us set an example for the entire Olympic movement. As one of the most popular sports . After the Games, we are ready to share the Olympic motto around the world stronger than ever: “Faster, Higher, Stronger – Together”.

World President Husain Al Musallam said: “Water sports are universal and men have proven to be excellent artistic swimmers. I can’t wait to see this new dimension of artistic swimming shared with the world in Paris. The inclusion of men in artistic swimming is a great credit to all those who have worked for many years to make this happen.” A very strong couple thanks to Maltsev is the Russian one, currently banned due to the war. Another strong artistic swimmer in Italy is Nicolò Ogliari.