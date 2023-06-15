The man in the jacket, the rent racket, the family that “knows everything”: the latest investigations into Kataleya, the missing girl in Florence

Kataleya Mia Chicillo Alvarez’s father saw a man in a “sleeveless” jacket in a video. Who could be the kidnapper of her daughter. Miguel Angel Ramon Chicillo Romero spoke during the connection from the former Astor hotel with the broadcast “Who has seen it?”. And he has made known who will explain to the carabinieri the reasons for his suspicions. Meanwhile a witness tells that on the day of Kata’s disappearance, three young Peruvians showed up at the facility. They were looking for a boy. And when they saw that the child was not there she would disappear. It all happened on that Saturday afternoon. In the previous intervention on TV Miguel Angel had said he was sure of the kidnapping. And there are those who speak of three warring clans behind the kidnapping.

The door closed

.While the last movements of the little girl recorded by the surveillance camera cannot be considered decisive. Because there are other entrances in the building. Like the one found closed by investigators but which may have been opened for the occasion. Or the one that doesn’t have the pass in favor of the camera. Yesterday the carabinieri also denied the presence of a super witness who would have seen the child taken away. There is also no confirmation regarding the hypothesis of a revenge for the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl that took place in the hotel. In the meantime, he focuses on the rental racket. Which in the former abusive hotel – real extortion in a context of total illegality – moves attractive criminal economic interests. The rent for a room would range from 800 euros without a bathroom to 1,500 euros if equipped with services. Even the disagreements with another Peruvian family of which his mother Kathrina would have immediately spoken are an element taken into account by the investigators.

The rental racket

But it must be established whether in a context of war between the poor they are sufficient to take revenge with the kidnapping of the little girl. Up to now the carabinieri had ruled out that the mother’s indications had given a response in this sense but the investigations are in progress. The last concrete trace of Kataleya is found in a video released by the investigators and which was talked about in the first moments. They are images of the camera on via Boccherini whose lens also captures the gate of the side courtyard of the former Astor hotel. What do you see? The little girl, who for a few moments went out with her little brother, other children and an adult, who is recognized as her uncle. She then she at a certain point she detaches from the group and returns alone to the former hotel inside the gate from where she had come out with the others.

The drag

Miguel Angel Chicllo Romero was released yesterday morning from the Sollicciano penitentiary where he was held for theft and unlawful use of credit cards. He now has the obligation to sign twice a week in a station of the Arma. But according to the judges he could give a contribution to the investigation. He went to see Kathrina in the hospital. The prosecutor of the Dda Christine von Borries and the substitute Giuseppe Ledda have reconstructed testimonies – even of children, not only Kata’s little brother – but there would be contradictions and gaps to be reconciled, including the affirmation of a 3-year-old told to the grampa. They were also heard and it was inferred that someone would have “dragged” Kata away. But it is not clear where, who, how many people would have done so.

the clan war

The Florentine edition of Republic instead it puts clan warfare at its core. There are allegedly two Peruvians and one Romanian inside the Astor hotel. Other hypotheses, such as that of pedophilia, are for now in the background. The little one would have been used in this context as a weapon of blackmail. Or to force someone to give way. But it is not clear why at this point Katalyna. And not, perhaps, the son of some representative of one of the clans. There is also talk of a feud between Latinos over cocaine dealing.

The hideout

The investigators had also hypothesized the presence of a “den” near the occupied former hotel, where whoever kidnapped the child could have kept her for a few hours. Yesterday’s searches outside the perimeter of the occupied structure would not have given a positive result. A Romanian-born woman told reporters yesterday that her community had nothing to do with Kataleya’s disappearance. «They wrote that the Romanians have something to do with it, but it has nothing to do with it, it’s all between them. The Peruvians know where the baby is. We Romanians don’t know, the children play out here, why did they take their little girl and not ours? It’s because they fought ten days ago,” she said.

“The family knows everything”

The woman stopped to talk to the journalists who were stationed outside the occupied building, between via Maragliano and via Boccherini. According to her reconstruction “it would not be a question of money”. The disagreements would concern rent control within the occupied former hotel. The woman recalls the episode of May 28, when a South American fell into the street following an attack. “They hit him on the head with an iron. Out of fear he threw himself downstairs and after a week the little girl disappeared. They fought about the rooms. The family knows who took the little girl and they told the police. We are fed up with this situation.”

