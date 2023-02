After Saturday’s home defeat in the 50th round of the first league with Kolín 3:0, the Šumperk hockey players definitely lost their chance to save the competition. The reaction to the relegation was lightning fast. The director of the club, Vladimír Velčovský, the owner of the company Hokej Šumperk 2003 s.r.o., which operates the local hockey, offered its 100% share for sale shortly afterwards. Velčovský himself confirmed the right on Monday. However, he did not want to comment further.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook