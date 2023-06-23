The manager of Zlín hockey Hamrla resigned from his position at the club

The manager of the Berani Zlín hockey club in Zlín, Robert Hamrla, resigned today from his position in the club, he was also the general manager. Zlín Mayor Jiří Korec (ANO) told ČTK today. The city has a 49 percent stake in the hockey club. Hamrla is one of nine people and 14 companies that criminal investigators charged on Wednesday in connection with the crime of evasion of taxes, fees and similar mandatory payments. According to the police, the group caused more than 20 million crowns in damage to the Czech Republic. Seven perpetrators face up to eight years in prison, another two up to ten years, all are prosecuted at large.

