Home » The manager of Zlín hockey Hamrla resigned from his position at the club
Sports

The manager of Zlín hockey Hamrla resigned from his position at the club

by admin

The manager of the Berani Zlín hockey club in Zlín, Robert Hamrla, resigned today from his position in the club, he was also the general manager. Zlín Mayor Jiří Korec (ANO) told ČTK today. The city has a 49 percent stake in the hockey club. Hamrla is one of nine people and 14 companies that criminal investigators charged on Wednesday in connection with the crime of evasion of taxes, fees and similar mandatory payments. According to the police, the group caused more than 20 million crowns in damage to the Czech Republic. Seven perpetrators face up to eight years in prison, another two up to ten years, all are prosecuted at large.

See also  Hundreds of boats compete for the stream, students from 16 colleges and universities across the country race in Wenzhou_Zhejiang Online

You may also like

DAO will be a strategic partner of the...

Alexandris win gold in synchronized swimming

Ticks in the woods and meadows

The Golden State Warriors have no plans to...

Marseille is counting on the flame to awaken...

All over the Varesotto the alert is rising...

NBA, Popovich on Wembanyama: ‘Let him be Victor’....

European Games: Alexandris “dance” to premiere gold

Football: Dzeko says goodbye to Inter, a wonderful...

Here we go!Romano:Tottenham signed 26-year-old goalkeeper Vicario with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy