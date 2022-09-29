ALBIANO D’IVREA

Among the executives who next Monday, October 3, will receive recognition for sporting merit for the 2021/2022 season from the president of Coni Giovanni Malagò, at the Reggia di Venaria, at 6 pm, there will also be a Canavese: Roberto Drago, 75 years old from Albiano d’Ivrea. Current president of the Ivrea District Delegation, a position he has held since 1984, when the Ivrea Local Committee passed to the District Delegation, Drago is proud: “I am honored to have been summoned to the Reggia di Venaria for this very important recognition”. Drago began to tread the rooms of the then Local Committee of Ivrea back in 1976, as a member, at the time of the then president Rodolfo Cerviato; then the then regional president Salvatore Fusco in 1984 asked Drago himself if he wanted to be the president of the newly formed Ivrea district delegation, finding a favorable opinion of the person concerned. During his presidency, Drago met many regional presidents, from Salvatore Fusco to Gianni Inversi, Ermelindo Bacchetta, Christian Mossino, up to the current Mauro Foschia, as he says: “I had the good fortune to meet many presidents but above all this presidential position I it made it possible to overcome very difficult moments, such as the loss of my wife Mariella Ollearis three years ago. I must also thank the members of the Meeting Center if I managed to go on after this serious loss – says Drago. Now I will go to collect this recognition together with my children Francesca and Paolo ». –