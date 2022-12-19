Controversy on social networks for the choice of Maneskin to destroy the instruments at the end of the closing concert of the American tour in Las Vegas. The four guys from the Roman group testified to everything with videos and photos posted on Instagram viewed late in the evening of Sunday 18 December by 642,000 people, with over 10,300 comments, most of which were certainly not positive.

“This was not expected at all and perhaps we exaggerated a little, but we liked it – they wrote in the post -. Chaos and destruction in Las Vegas aside, our North American trip has just finished and we already miss everything. We couldn’t be happier with the time spent with you and the love you have shown us. The energy you brought to every single concert made this tour simply memorable. Counting the days until we return. We love you, thank you.”

Fan response

However, many fans did not like it and on social media they accused the band of having made an “anachronistic gesture”, moved by “a stupid exhibitionism”, of having forgotten where it comes from and of giving “a slap in the face to those who cannot afford an instrument“.

And Adv writes: “The 70s/80s, rock was culture and change. Crisis and break with the past. Those gestures were symbolic. Forgive me, I’ve learned to appreciate your music but these gestures are profoundly out of time, disrespectful to those who go into debt to buy an instrument and strictly non-rock if you then tag me Gucci. Make music, you know how to make it. Forget the silly exhibitionism. You don’t need it.”

The Maneskins like the Who

This time social networks have not forgiven and have thrown themselves against the band of the moment: the Maneskin. The Italian group has just concluded the tour in the United States with the last stop in Las Vegas.

And right on stage in the city of Nevada he closed the concert by breaking the instruments like the Who did. In a video, shared by the Maneskin themselves on their Instagram profile, Thomas e Victoria they repeatedly slam the guitar and bass on the ground and then with Damiano they damage the drummer’s cymbals and drums. A scene that sparked controversy on the web: “These gestures are profoundly out of time, disrespectful to those who go into debt to buy an instrument and strictly non-rock”, comments a user. “I find this painful. It can be seen that they forgot about when they played on the street and couldn’t afford instruments of a certain level”, adds another follower.

P’s comment was also bitter: ““What did you want to demonstrate? The greats of rock did it, ok, but not everything should be imitated, especially reprehensible behavior. It was a stupid and deeply disrespectful gesture that deserves theunfollow. And I’m sorry, but intelligence comes first. Don’t show that you are rock, but that you are superficial and vulgar. Maybe in Via del Corso there is some kid like you who is playing while dreaming of breaking through, trying to raise a few euros to buy a better guitar and you, what are you doing? Break all the equipment and then, among other things, tag Gucci? What have you become? Rock is definitely something else“.