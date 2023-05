The fans light the torches and sing ‘Napule è’, the hymn to the city by Pino Daniele

(LaPresse) Fans mad with joy at Maradona at the final whistle of Udinese-Naples. The fans who followed the match on the screens at the stadium sang Napule è by Pino Daniele, an exciting hymn to the city by the Neapolitan singer-songwriter.

