The market is starting to heat up for this free agent starter

The Los Angeles Angels are looking to fill the void left by Shohei Ohtani’s departure, and it appears that they may have their sights set on left-handed pitcher Blake Snell. With starting pitching being a major need for the team, several reports suggest that the Angels have shown interest in acquiring Snell, who is currently a free agent.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Angels have inquired about Snell, and MLB Network correspondent Jon Paul Morosi also linked the team to the talented pitcher. Susan Slusser of the San Francisco breaking latest news reported that Snell has become the “top priority” for the Angels, indicating that the team is serious about pursuing him.

The Angels are looking to improve their rotation after Ohtani’s departure, and signing Snell could be a significant step in the right direction. The team’s projected rotation for 2024 currently lacks the experience and reliability that Snell could bring. All five pitchers projected for the Angels’ rotation in 2024 had combined earned run averages (ERAs) of 4.53 in 111 starts, making it clear that the team needs a reliable arm like Snell.

This is not the first time the Angels have been linked to Snell, as previous reports suggested that they were “very interested” in signing him. With the conclusion of the battle for the services of Yoshinubo Yamamoto, who signed with the Dodgers, the market for Snell is expected to become more active.

While the San Francisco Giants are also targeting Snell, reports suggest that they may have missed their best opportunity to sign him. With more competition expected for Snell’s services, teams such as the Yankees, Mets, Red Sox, Phillies, and Blue Jays, who were also in the running for Yamamoto, may now make offers to Snell.

As the Angels and other teams vie for Snell’s services, it remains to be seen where the talented pitcher will ultimately land. For now, it seems that the Angels are making a strong push to add Snell to their roster and bolster their pitching staff for the upcoming season.

