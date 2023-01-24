UDINE. It’s truth week for Gerard Deulofeu. Seven days before the derby on Monday evening at the Friuli stadium against Verona and eight days after the closing of the session of that winter transfer market in which his name circulates with ever more insistence, everyone is waiting to understand how the “catchphrase” will end, as the Juventus manager Pierpaolo Marino renamed him to Sky, effectively opening the sale of the Catalan by 31 January.

The first to want to understand is undoubtedly Andrea Sottil, whom the Spaniard asked for on Sunday in the 91st minute, after just 14 laps of the hand from his return to the field, after the goal that banishes the crisis in which he had had a hand and, above all, after the interminable two-month wait following the knee sprain in Naples.

As he left the field, the Catalan made it clear that he had felt an unwanted movement in his knee, Sottil stared at him and in the disbelief of the moment he hastened to replace him with Ilija Nestorovski, only to ask the doctors for guidance before reassuring all the fans at the press conference. Words of relief that preceded the unexpected and timely official note with which the club cleared the field of any concern: «Gerard Deulofeu did not report any injury. Gerard will resume training regularly with the team on Tuesday.” As words of relief were those posted on Instagram by the Spaniard himself: “After the evaluations made after the match I feel good and I have no pain”.

A clear press release, that of the club, which will have pleased the Juventus fans, but also the probable suitors for the “diez”, to which Marino has made clear reference. We don’t have any real negotiations with Roma, but we do have interests with other important clubs.”

All true, because as we anticipated on these pages, Deulofeu is required in the Premier League by Aston Villa, Everton and West Ham, and he doesn’t even intend to sign that contract renewal referred to by the manager («The renewal? Is it being discussed , but the situation is constantly evolving”), and on which Roma would be leveraging, offering only ten million against the 20 requested. «The will is not to give it away – commented Marino -. In these markets you then have to deal with the agent-player component and the scenarios can change continuously. The technical area prepares for any eventuality in the last week of the market. You can’t keep players who have big demands with the chain».

What if this is the truth? —

© breaking latest news