the marriage proposal to be applauded – Corriere TV

the marriage proposal to be applauded – Corriere TV

Niall West’s unusual proposal to girlfriend Beth who ended the race in tears

A runner surprised his girlfriend with a marriage proposal at the finish line of the Manchester Marathon. Niall West knelt in front of Beth Miller just before the finish line. They finished the marathon in 04:38 and she joked: “We would have been even faster if it weren’t for the proposal”

April 18, 2023 – Updated April 18, 2023, 11:39 am

