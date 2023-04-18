the marriage proposal to be applauded – Corriere TV

7
Niall West’s unusual proposal to girlfriend Beth who ended the race in tears
A runner surprised his girlfriend with a marriage proposal at the finish line of the Manchester Marathon. Niall West knelt in front of Beth Miller just before the finish line. They finished the marathon in 04:38 and she joked: “We would have been even faster if it weren’t for the proposal”
April 18, 2023 – Updated April 18, 2023, 11:39 am
© breaking latest news
See also The closing price of the national carbon market today was 57.90 yuan/ton, the same as the previous day.