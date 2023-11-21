Home » The mascot of the 2023 Guangzhou Marathon is officially unveiled and will start running on December 10th – Sports – China Engineering Network
Sports

The mascot of the 2023 Guangzhou Marathon is officially unveiled and will start running on December 10th – Sports – China Engineering Network

by admin

The 2023 Guangzhou Marathon has officially unveiled its mascot and finisher medal, sparking excitement for the upcoming event. The press conference, held on November 20, provided a first look at the mascot and finisher medal for this year’s marathon, set to take place on December 10.

The mascot, based on a sheep, exudes energy, intelligence, and cuteness, sporting a sportswear with “kapok red” as the main color. The mascot is meant to embody and promote the new concept of sports promoting health. The mascot will be named with the help of the society, adding an interactive element to the event.

In addition to the mascot, the finisher medal for the 2023 Guangzhou Marathon was also revealed. The front of the medal features the iconic Canton Tower, while the back is engraved with Guangzhou city landmarks and the kilometers of the competition. Gold medals will be awarded to marathon finishers, while half marathon finishers will receive light gold medals.

The 2023 Guangzhou Marathon is set to kick off on December 10, with the competition offering two events: the full marathon and the half marathon. Approximately 30,000 people are expected to participate in this year’s marathon, showcasing the event’s popularity and growth.

With the unveiling of the mascot and finisher medal, excitement for the 2023 Guangzhou Marathon continues to build, highlighting the anticipation for this year’s event. Stay tuned for more updates as the marathon approaches.

See also  [Frontline Interview]Citizens explode that Guangzhou is close to the closure of the city and many asymptomatic people | Epidemic | Chinese Communist virus

You may also like

Cross-country skier has bigger goals-Sports-China Engineering Network

These are the best tips for quick success

i Suns battono i Lakers

Leverkusen wins and sets a Bundesliga record

El Salvador vs. Costa Rica (0-2): result, summary...

Then some good news: Zinho Vanheusden will not...

Zeno Debast – La Serie: the Belgian talent...

Baumgart is happy about a successful HSV premiere...

The Chinese men’s and women’s teams won the...

The ZSC Lions cannot be tamed – also...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy