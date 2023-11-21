The mascot of the 2023 Guangzhou Marathon is officially unveiled and will start running on December 10th – Sports – China Engineering Network

The 2023 Guangzhou Marathon has officially unveiled its mascot and finisher medal, sparking excitement for the upcoming event. The press conference, held on November 20, provided a first look at the mascot and finisher medal for this year’s marathon, set to take place on December 10.

The mascot, based on a sheep, exudes energy, intelligence, and cuteness, sporting a sportswear with “kapok red” as the main color. The mascot is meant to embody and promote the new concept of sports promoting health. The mascot will be named with the help of the society, adding an interactive element to the event.

In addition to the mascot, the finisher medal for the 2023 Guangzhou Marathon was also revealed. The front of the medal features the iconic Canton Tower, while the back is engraved with Guangzhou city landmarks and the kilometers of the competition. Gold medals will be awarded to marathon finishers, while half marathon finishers will receive light gold medals.

The 2023 Guangzhou Marathon is set to kick off on December 10, with the competition offering two events: the full marathon and the half marathon. Approximately 30,000 people are expected to participate in this year’s marathon, showcasing the event’s popularity and growth.

With the unveiling of the mascot and finisher medal, excitement for the 2023 Guangzhou Marathon continues to build, highlighting the anticipation for this year’s event. Stay tuned for more updates as the marathon approaches.

