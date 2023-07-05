The mascot of the EM 2024 is called Albart

The mascot of the European Football Championship in Germany will be named Albart. The German Football Association announced on Wednesday that this was the result of a vote by the umbrella organization UEFA. The other proposals Bärnardo, Bärnheart and Herzi von Bär failed in the election. Albart received 32 percent of the votes cast.

APA/dpa/Federico Gambarini

The mascot of the EM 2024 is a cute little bear who, unlike the stuffed lion Goleo at the 2006 World Cup, is wearing trousers. “The mascot pays tribute to the popular teddy bear, which is believed to have been born in Germany in the early 20th century,” UEFA said.

The then still nameless EM bear was introduced to the German fans at the national team’s international match against Colombia in Gelsenkirchen in June. Albart is now set to tour schools across Europe as part of a campaign for more exercise. “With the introduction of our mascot, we hope to create a funny and likeable figure that will get children excited about playing football,” said tournament director Philipp Lahm.

