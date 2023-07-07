The match between Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas interrupted by curfew at Wimbledon

It will be necessary to wait until Friday to witness the continuation of the magnificent spectacle offered by Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas in the 2nd round of Wimbledon. While the brilliant Briton led two sets to one (6-7 [3]7-6 [2], 6-4) under the roof of Center Court, the meeting was interrupted this Thursday evening at 10:45 p.m. local time (11:45 p.m. in France). It was indeed not possible to complete the fourth round before the 11 p.m. deadline agreed with the neighborhood.

Previously, the two men fought a duel of tremendous intensity, in an extraordinary atmosphere. Tsitsipas did not seem to be affected by his 3:55 marathon the day before against Dominic Thiem and offered his usual slaps in the forehand. But Murray held the shock perfectly, carried by the fervor of his public.

Left thigh alert for Murray

The first two sets, super tight, were therefore played in tie-break. Tsitsipas managed the first perfectly, with a particularly good half-volley to afford three set points (7-3). The second was dominated by the darling of the public, very aggressive in service (7-2).

Galvanized, Murray took the service of the Greek from the start in the fourth set, on a shutout. The Briton once again commanded respect, to fight like this at 36 years old with his metal hip. He held this break in advance until the end of the round, despite a big scare on his second set point.

Caught on the wrong foot by an attack from Tsitsipas, Murray let out a loud cry of pain and collapsed, holding the top of his left thigh. But the Briton quickly got up to close the round with a service winner (6-4). It remains to be seen what the level of pain will be when the game resumes on Friday.