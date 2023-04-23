Home » the match of the year to the «bad guy» of boxing – breaking latest news
the match of the year to the «bad guy» of boxing

the match of the year to the «bad guy» of boxing – breaking latest news
Of Salvatore Riggio

In Las Vegas, the great lightweight boxing challenge sees the «bad» Gervonta Davis («Tyson») beat the «handsome» Ryan «King» Garcia in the 7th round: knockout in the 7th round

In the ring of Las Vegas, in the most anticipated challenge of the boxing light weightstriumphs the bad. It is the victory of Gervonta Davisfor everyone “Tyson», a nickname that was given to him both for his natural ability to get into trouble with justice and for the devastating force of his fists, which beat Ryan Garcia in the seventh roundfor everyone “King” and for all that handsome, rich and loved by most people. Instead, Davis proves he’s also a great boxer, dominating the fight with strategy and power. He made the opponent vent, but when little “Tyson” left, there was nothing more for Garcia to do.

Already in second roundIndeed, Davis with a left hook sent Garcia a first time down. In the seventhon the other hand, Garcia was powerless in front of another left foot from Davis this time beside. The knockout blow.: Garcia bent down, waited for the count of the referee bent over, didn’t get up before ten. So at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas the villain won, the one who has combined too much outside the ring and who exaggerately shows his wealth: small diamonds set between his teeth, very expensive necklaces and watches.

On the eve he had said he would break his opponent’s jaw. Luckily for Garcia it didn’t happen, but these are words that make us understand the impetus of Davis, who had the whole vTry to take the stage and put the latest troubles behind you. Come the arrest in December in Florida on charges of Domestic violence against his ex-partner. Or even the one in February when he pleaded guilty to four traffic offences. Among which that of having caused, in fact, an accident with the injury of four people and has left without a trace: the verdict is expected on Friday 5 May. For now it’s better to think about this victory, with Garcia defeated.

April 23, 2023 (change April 23, 2023 | 07:45)

