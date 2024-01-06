The matches of the 19th matchday of Serie A

The 19th matchday of Serie A 2023/2024 will be played between Friday 5 and Sunday 7 January. It is the last of the first round and will designate the “winter champion”, as the team that comes first in the standings after the first half of the championship is usually called: it will certainly be one between Inter and Juventus, first and second respectively with 45 and 43 points, well ahead of AC Milan in third place at 36. The day begins on Friday evening with Bologna-Genoa, four matches are scheduled for Saturday and another five on Sunday, from Empoli-Milan at 12.30pm to Roma-Atalanta at 8.45pm.

Friday

20:45

Bologna-Genoa [Dazn, Sky]

Saturday

12:30

Inter-Hellas Verona [Dazn]

15:00

Frosinone-Monza [Dazn]

18:00

Lecce-Cagliari [Dazn]

20:45

Sassuolo-Fiorentina [Dazn, Sky]

Sunday

12:30

Empoli-Milan [Dazn, Sky]

15:00

Turin-Naples [Dazn]

Udinese-Lazio [Dazn]

18:00

Salernitana-Juventus [Dazn]

20:45

Rome-Atalanta [Dazn]

The ranking after the 18th day:

Inter 45

Juventus 42

Milan 36

Fiorentina 33

Bologna 31

Atalanta 29

Roma 28

Napoli 28

Lazio 27

Torino 24

Monza 22

Genoa 20

Lecce 20

Frosinone 19

Udinese 17

Sassuolo 16

Verona 14

Cagliari 14

Empoli 13

Salernitana 12

