The matches of the 19th matchday of Serie A

The 19th matchday of Serie A 2023/2024 will be played between Friday 5 and Sunday 7 January. It is the last of the first round and will designate the “winter champion”, as the team that comes first in the standings after the first half of the championship is usually called: it will certainly be one between Inter and Juventus, first and second respectively with 45 and 43 points, well ahead of AC Milan in third place at 36. The day begins on Friday evening with Bologna-Genoa, four matches are scheduled for Saturday and another five on Sunday, from Empoli-Milan at 12.30pm to Roma-Atalanta at 8.45pm.
Friday
20:45
Bologna-Genoa [Dazn, Sky]
Saturday
12:30
Inter-Hellas Verona [Dazn]
15:00
Frosinone-Monza [Dazn]
18:00
Lecce-Cagliari [Dazn]
20:45
Sassuolo-Fiorentina [Dazn, Sky]
Sunday
12:30
Empoli-Milan [Dazn, Sky]
15:00
Turin-Naples [Dazn]
Udinese-Lazio [Dazn]
18:00
Salernitana-Juventus [Dazn]
20:45
Rome-Atalanta [Dazn]
The ranking after the 18th day:
Inter 45
Juventus 42
Milan 36
Fiorentina 33
Bologna 31
Atalanta 29
Roma 28
Napoli 28
Lazio 27
Torino 24
Monza 22
Genoa 20
Lecce 20
Frosinone 19
Udinese 17
Sassuolo 16
Verona 14
Cagliari 14
Empoli 13
Salernitana 12