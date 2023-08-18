Home » The Mavs and Josh Green deal an extension
Sports

The Mavs and Josh Green deal an extension

by admin
The Mavs and Josh Green deal an extension

The Dallas Mavs have begun negotiating a contract extension with Josh Green, according to Marc Stein.

The 22-year-old winger, who will play for Australia in the World Cup, recently told Olgun Uluc that he hoped for an agreement with the Texan team.

“I want to stay in Dallas…It would be great to be sure of staying with the Mavs for a long time.”

Last year, his third in Dallas, Green averaged 9.1 points, 3 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 53% from the field and 40% from three.

See also  From the Green Years to Alexandria, Ghiozzi's dream continues

You may also like

Best time by Bezzecchi in training in Spielberg

MLB Suspends Tim Anderson and José Ramírez After...

Milan: more Greece than England, Inter: Pavard may...

World Record Holder Yang Jiayu Teams Up with...

Gael Monfils Withdraws from ATP 250 Winston-Salem: Another...

CLAUDIA TESTONI, FRIENDSHIP AND RIVALRY WITH ONDINA VALLA...

RICHARD MILLE: From Watch Manufacturer to Trend Symbol...

George Tilsley, fresh recruit from the Toulouse stadium,...

NFL Teams Bring Back the Past with Retro...

They reward an armless cyclist with a wristwatch,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy