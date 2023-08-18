The Mavs and Josh Green deal an extension

The Dallas Mavs have begun negotiating a contract extension with Josh Green, according to Marc Stein.

The 22-year-old winger, who will play for Australia in the World Cup, recently told Olgun Uluc that he hoped for an agreement with the Texan team.

“I want to stay in Dallas…It would be great to be sure of staying with the Mavs for a long time.”

Last year, his third in Dallas, Green averaged 9.1 points, 3 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 53% from the field and 40% from three.

The Mavericks have opened initial talks on a contract extension with Josh Green, league sources tell @TheSteinLinewith an Oct. 23 deadline to seal a deal.@JoshBGreen told @OlgunUluc earlier this week he hopes to re-sign with Dallas. More NBA from me: — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 16, 2023

