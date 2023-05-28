The Mavs have no plans to help Kyrie Irving switch teams

Kyrie Irving recently said on social media that he will directly announce his future on social media, silencing all speculation.

In recent days there has been talk of the Los Angeles Lakers for Kyrie Irving in a potential sign-and-trade. But the Dallas Mavericks have no intention of helping Irving switch teams.

The Mavs can offer the player the longest and richest contract. And when Dallas bought it at the February deadline, it did so with the intention of renewing it.

As for the sign-and-trade rumors with the Lakers, there has been talk of D’Angelo Russell at the Mavericks but Dallas is not interested in the player.