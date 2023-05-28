Home » The Mavs have no plans to help Kyrie Irving switch teams
Sports

The Mavs have no plans to help Kyrie Irving switch teams

by admin
The Mavs have no plans to help Kyrie Irving switch teams

Kyrie Irving recently said on social media that he will directly announce his future on social media, silencing all speculation.

In recent days there has been talk of the Los Angeles Lakers for Kyrie Irving in a potential sign-and-trade. But the Dallas Mavericks have no intention of helping Irving switch teams.

The Mavs can offer the player the longest and richest contract. And when Dallas bought it at the February deadline, it did so with the intention of renewing it.

As for the sign-and-trade rumors with the Lakers, there has been talk of D’Angelo Russell at the Mavericks but Dallas is not interested in the player.

See also  Cioffi and Udinese, the contract figures, the possible engagement of his brother and the agreement with Verona: all the reasons that led to the divorce. And others of the staff will follow him

You may also like

Leone Nakarawa extends a season at Castres

Latvia wins bronze for the first time –...

Monaco Grand Prix: Max Verstappen beats Fernando Alonso...

Sergio Rico: Paris St-Germain goalkeeper in ‘serious’ condition...

Mohamed Haouas, pillar of the XV of France...

Bundesliga round-up: Bayern beat Cologne to achieve 11th...

Celtic 2-0 Rangers: Fran Alonso’s side win Women’s...

Exasperated Ukrainian woman: Should you be ashamed, what...

PSG goalkeeper Rico seriously injured in riding accident

Empoli freezes Verona. Gialloblù hook up Spezia

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy