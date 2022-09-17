Original title: NBA referee maximum salary of $550,000 to blow a finals of $29,000

On September 17, 2022, Beijing time, US media wrote an article reporting news about NBA referee income.

It is reported that the salary of NBA referees depends on seniority and performance. Entry-level referees start at $600 per game or $250,000 per year; top referees start at $3,500 per game or $550,000 per year. If the official appoints it to whistle the playoffs, it can also get additional bonus subsidies – ranging from $800 to $5,000 per playoff game.

The maximum salary for an NBA referee is $550,000 a year. It is reported that the maximum paid referees are also differentiated based on experience and ability. The regular season is about $7,000 a game, and the semi-finals and even the finals of the playoffs rise to $29,000 a game.

According to previous reports, the NBA and the National Basketball Referees Association (NBRA) have reached an agreement to sign a seven-year agreement. The agreement is in effect from this season (2022-23) until the end of the 2028-29 season.

