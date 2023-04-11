Home Sports The mayor of Nice has called on Basel football fans not to travel to France
“The impending arrival of hundreds of Swiss fans on the streets of Nice worries me. I don’t want us to witness any more storms. I urge Swiss fans not to make the trip,” Estrosi wrote on Twitter.

Basel supporters were involved in brawls in France last year when their team played in the Conference League against Marseille. Clashes between fan groups had to be dealt with by the local police. In Nice itself, they experienced violence in September, when the start of the match against Cologne had to be postponed due to them.

The first duel of the quarterfinals is played on Thursday in Switzerland, the rematch in France is scheduled for April 20.

