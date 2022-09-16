Roma will present the new stadium in October. To say it, directly from the press room of the Olympic stadium, the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri. In the interval of the match against Helsinki, the mayor of the capital announced: “The Friedkins have just informed me that Roma will officially present the stadium project in October. It is a pleasure to greet Dan and Ryan Friedkin, as well as CEO Pietro Berardi. They told me that Roma will present the new stadium project in Pietralata in October and we are very happy and satisfied. It is – added Gualtieri – a sign of seriousness on the part of the company and we will examine it with the same seriousness ”.

Expropriations

On the subject of possible appeals for land expropriations, the mayor went with lead feet: “We will see, we have examined all the legal aspects of the issue. An evaluation has been made, there is a law on stadiums, we will follow developments but we are confident. The times of realization? We hope they will be quick, we await the project “. The Municipality awaits him, all the Romanists await him confidently. On the other hand, the Friedkins, as soon as they got Roma, had three objectives: to get out of the stock exchange (done), to win a trophy (done) and to build the stadium. Only the last piece is missing.