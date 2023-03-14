Revenue Agencythe request for information will be at payment. This was denounced by the National Forensic Association, explaining that the intervention is contained in thearticle 4 of the draft of the tax reform being studied by the government. The goal would be to “limit recourse to the ruling to the Revenue Agency, which would instead like to retreat into its own ivory tower”. In thethe article would be provided for the possibility of «subordinate the admissibility of the interpellations to the payment of a contribution». Two factors will determine how much you have to pay: who is asking the question, i.e. the type of taxpayer, and the type of request.

The reform

«You cannot cash in on a tool that is indispensable every day to thousands of citizens and professionals. More resources can be found for the Revenue Agency, but not by imposing a gabelle on a service that has the function of giving indications and explanations to the taxpayer, especially useful from a deflationary perspective with respect to future disputes» declares the general secretary of the Anf Giampaolo Di Marco. «There is undoubtedly a considerable amount of interpellations, in 2022 about 18,000 answers were provided by the Revenue Agency, but – adds Di Marco – the personnel of the Revenue Agency and of the other tax agencies should work at the service of taxpayers and citizens. There is also something else in the enabling law: the possibility of submitting rulings to the Revenue Agency would be limited only to questions that do not already have solutions in already published interpretative documents. But if the goal is to enhance the principle of legal certainty, it is hard to see how the payment of a fee for the request for clarification comes close to this end». The ANF hopes that the Government and Parliament “will realize the serious mistake they risk making, because a tax reform law that starts with a more rapacious taxman, with vexatious measures such as the one that limits citizens’ rights with taxes, is not certainly a good viaticum».

I note

The government confirms the objective of bringing the tax delegation to the cabinet this week, probably Thursday, and for this very reason, before approval, it convenes the social partners to illustrate the firm points of the reform. The first to parade at Palazzo Chigi will be the trade unions, while on Wednesday it will be the turn of a very long list of business and category associations, in addition to professional orders. Many have already given their consent, others, such as the CGIL, have instead rejected for the moment the structure of the bill that emerged from the first drafts, developed without a prior comparison. The president of Confindustria, Carlo Bonomi, after an initial skeptical judgment, seems more convinced today.

The government’s operation, which provides for the elimination of IRAP for companies, the detaxation of business income and the revision of passive interest regimes, goes “in the right direction”, said the leader of the industrialists. A few more details will probably emerge from the meetings, or at least the government will explain the guidelines underlying the reform, designed not only to gradually lighten the tax burden, but also to bring the financial administration closer to taxpayers, whether they are citizens or businesses. Compliance, litigation reduction, legal certainty are in fact the objectives that travel in parallel with the reduction of the tax burden.

