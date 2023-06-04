The medal is home! Climber Ondra won silver in the World Cup bouldering competition in Prague

Ivan Mládek’s hit Prachovské skály was played in front of about four thousand fans when Ondra climbed the first boulder. The 30-year-old Czech representative then overcame the initial “problem” on the sixth attempt, during which he had to jump between individual elements twice. That’s not his favorite technique.

The second boulder fit him perfectly. He already reached for the top the first time, but ended up holding it the third time. But he lost to most of his rivals, because the four finalists climbed this boulder for the first time.

The third boulder required a great sense of balance, the holds were often miniature. Ondra coped with him on the second attempt and improved significantly. Most of his opponents had big problems with this route. Only the Korean I To-hjon climbed it, and Ondra jumped from fifth position to second place.

He secured the worst silver when he climbed the final boulder on the first attempt. But To-hjon was equally successful. On the first attempt, the Korean climbed three out of four routes, only on the first one he needed two attempts. It took Ondra thirteen attempts to climb the peaks.

French Mejdi Schalck won the bronze. He was completely sovereign on the three final boulders, but he couldn’t handle the triple.