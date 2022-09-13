the first edition

Over two hundred cyclists have sanctioned the success of the first “mediofondo Città di Vigevano”, cycle tourism with only the timed part at the so-called “Col dû Parasac”. «We are satisfied – explains the organizer Ambrogio Cottino -. The departure in Piazza Ducale, the passage through Pavia and the return under the Bramante tower were suggestive. The multitude of colors, the shouting of the sportsmen have made the square a place of aggregation and joy with the aim of combining sport with psychophysical well-being ».

the organizers

The event was realized thanks to the Municipality of Vigevano, Avis Vigevano, Bike Brothers of Cassolnovo and Ciclisti Vigevanesi. “I would like to thank – continues Cottino – the cycling associations that participated, as well as all the people who are approaching this sport and that Ciclisti Vigevanesi is pleased to meet in their offices”. At the end, the most numerous groups were awarded with plaques from the Municipality of Vigevano and the ten categories with commemorative medals of the first middle-distance course in the City of Vigevano offered by Avis Vigevano. Thanks went to the volunteers who made the event possible. The income will go to charity. On the 1300 meters of Col Du Parasac, Alessia Nobile, Ciclistica Parona, passed first in the DOA category. In the DOB Maddalena Cantoni, Junior Team. In GET1 Paolo Carrubba, Vigevanesi Cyclists. In GET2 Alessandro De Angeli, Vigevanesi cyclists. In the Junior Cesare Invernizzi, Florens Ferrera. In Senior 1 Matteo Urgu, Team Viridis. In Senior 2 Ekriledi Lekriledi Rusema, Team Viridis. In the SG A Alberto Fogarino, Junior Team. In SG B Giuseppe Bianchi, Team Manetta. In Vet 1 Mauro Gorini, Brontolo Bike, who with 1’41 ”8 was also the fastest ever. In Vet 2 Federico Bassi, Pontecurone. –

maurizio scorbati