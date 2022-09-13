Home Sports The mediofondo makes a bang Over two hundred cyclists have sanctioned the success of the City of Vigevano
Sports

The mediofondo makes a bang Over two hundred cyclists have sanctioned the success of the City of Vigevano

by admin
The mediofondo makes a bang Over two hundred cyclists have sanctioned the success of the City of Vigevano

The organizer Ambrogio Cottino: “Piazza Ducale was a sports festival transformed into a center of aggregation and joy”

maurizio scorbati

12 September 2022

the first edition

Over two hundred cyclists have sanctioned the success of the first “mediofondo Città di Vigevano”, cycle tourism with only the timed part at the so-called “Col dû Parasac”. «We are satisfied – explains the organizer Ambrogio Cottino -. The departure in Piazza Ducale, the passage through Pavia and the return under the Bramante tower were suggestive. The multitude of colors, the shouting of the sportsmen have made the square a place of aggregation and joy with the aim of combining sport with psychophysical well-being ».

the organizers

The event was realized thanks to the Municipality of Vigevano, Avis Vigevano, Bike Brothers of Cassolnovo and Ciclisti Vigevanesi. “I would like to thank – continues Cottino – the cycling associations that participated, as well as all the people who are approaching this sport and that Ciclisti Vigevanesi is pleased to meet in their offices”. At the end, the most numerous groups were awarded with plaques from the Municipality of Vigevano and the ten categories with commemorative medals of the first middle-distance course in the City of Vigevano offered by Avis Vigevano. Thanks went to the volunteers who made the event possible. The income will go to charity. On the 1300 meters of Col Du Parasac, Alessia Nobile, Ciclistica Parona, passed first in the DOA category. In the DOB Maddalena Cantoni, Junior Team. In GET1 Paolo Carrubba, Vigevanesi Cyclists. In GET2 Alessandro De Angeli, Vigevanesi cyclists. In the Junior Cesare Invernizzi, Florens Ferrera. In Senior 1 Matteo Urgu, Team Viridis. In Senior 2 Ekriledi Lekriledi Rusema, Team Viridis. In the SG A Alberto Fogarino, Junior Team. In SG B Giuseppe Bianchi, Team Manetta. In Vet 1 Mauro Gorini, Brontolo Bike, who with 1’41 ”8 was also the fastest ever. In Vet 2 Federico Bassi, Pontecurone. –

See also  Bertram struggles at the last second, but overtakes Cremona

maurizio scorbati

Unlimited access to all site content

1 € / month for 3 months, then 2.99 € per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Ibrahimovic: “I won’t stop, Milan: I’ll be back...

Attack on goal, Pordenone stretches Virtus and leads...

Tribute to Lijiang athletes who ride the wind...

Bayern-Barcelona 2-0: Lucas Hernandez and Sané to sign,...

Ambrovit, everything easy in the test with the...

Nba, racism and misogyny: one year disqualification and...

UEFA Champions League – Dzeko passes Dumfries and...

Serie C – D’Uffizi writes history: Lazio looked...

Piazza’s line: “Elachem, talent and intensity”

Bayern Munich – Barcelona: Live Champions League Football...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy